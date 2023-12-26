Is Taylor Swift married to Travis Kelce? Tony Romo calls her the NFL star’s wife once again in recent flub

It's almost the end of the year, and Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship still remains a hot topic for fans. These days, fans are all about when Travis and Taylor are getting married. Tony Romo thinks their relationship is so strong that he went ahead and called her Travis' wife.

Did Tony Romo really call Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's wife?

Taylor Swift was recently seen attending the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game. As the game went by, Tony Romo, the on-air analyst for CBS Sports, might have just caught himself making an incorrect statement. But it's a statement that all Swifties just love to hear.

Also Read: Did Travis Kelce really buy a ring for Taylor Swift on her birthday? Truth revealed | PINKVILLA

As Travis Kelce made a great catch rundown in the 2nd quarter, the broadcaster replayed a celebration moment for Taylor Swift. That's when Romo was seen saying, "And his wife loves it, I mean, girlfriend." Jim Nantz, who was Romo's partner analyst, joked about the same to him.

"Been down that road with that before," he had said. Well, this is a reference to Romo's past relationship with Jessica Simpson. During his active days with the Dallas Cowboys, Tony Romo dated Jessica Simpson, a world-famous pop star, for about a year. The two broke up before Simpson's birthday in 2009.

Advertisement

Also Read: Who is Jackson Mahomes Patrick Mahomes brother

Even though Romo might have corrected himself as soon as he misaddressed Taylor Swift, there's no way a Swiftie won't like Taylor being called Travis's wife. Speaking of the Chiefs tight end, Travis had a major meltdown during the Las Vegas Raiders game and was seen throwing his helmet. The Chiefs lost by 14-20.