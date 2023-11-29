Is Taylor Swift moving in with Travis Kelce in his USD 6 million Kansas City house? Details inside

The internet's favorite couple, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, are finally getting the private time they have been looking for for a while now. The two are reportedly going to be heading to Travis' new $6 Million mansion that Kelce recently bought. Here are the full details:

Taylor Swift's next destination is Travis Kelce's newly bought mansion

Early in November this year, Travis Kelce bought a lavish mansion worth around 6 Million Dollars, as per Page Six. Travis Kelce had to really spend a lot of money to convince her that he was indeed serious about dating her .

This mansion was one of his most expensive investments, which too, he made just for Taylor Swift, as per the report. The mansion is located in Kansas City, bought by the Chiefs tight end with the sole purpose of spending private time with Taylor, away from the eyes of Paparazzi.

"They will be spending weeks at a time together," said the source in the report. So far, the two have just been able to steal a few days together since both of them have busy schedules. The two are trying to act like a normal couple, getting to know each other better.

So far in their relationship, they haven't spent consecutive days together with one another. Therefore, it would be an opportunity for both of them to understand each other in a better way, and test their relationship. Let's hope for the best for the couple.

Now that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have got the time to give each other, do you think their couple-time will change their perspective of each other? Share your take in the comments section below: