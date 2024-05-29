Is Taylor Swift Pregnant With Travis Kelce’s Child? Exploring Viral Rumor About 'Baby Bump' Video

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship has kept the fans intrigued. The couple started dating last summer. Patrick Mahomes took the Chiefs' Tight End to the TTPD singer’s Eras Tour concert and Kelce tried to connect with the pop icon which ended up in a love affair.

Both celebrities are supportive of each other’s careers. Swift celebrated the Chiefs’ AFC Championship and Super Bowl LVIII victory with Kelce. The highest-paid TE in the NFL has been spotted at multiple Eras Tour concerts.

They don’t spare any chance to fascinate the audience with their PDAs. Their relationship status recently grabbed headlines owing to their romantic Italy getaway. Rumors about Swift’s pregnancy have been floating on the internet for the past few days. Find out if the Cruel Summer singer is really pregnant.

Is Taylor Swift pregnant with Travis Kelce’s child?

Taylor Swift has resumed her Eras Tour following The Tortured Poets Department release. She performed in France in the second week of May. She traveled to the Portuguese capital for another concert on May 25.

A fan recorded a video of the 14-time Grammy winner from an awkward angle. A more than usual bump can be seen around Swift's midsection. The video was posted on X, formerly Twitter. The post gained over 10 Million views, 9,400 comments, and 2,500 reposts.

Hence, a rumor about Swift’s pregnancy took over the internet. Some fans claimed that little Swift is on the way. However, there’s no conclusive proof about Taylor Swift’s pregnancy. The original poster of the video backed down by saying that he felt it might be AI-generated.

Swifties rescued their idol from the debate by slamming people for considering bumps as pregnancy. One user said that it might be her period or relationship weight.

Kelce and Swift’s Italy Romance

The Chiefs tight end and Taylor Swift went on a romantic vacation in Italy. They had booked an 18th-century hotel in Lake Como. The love birds were seen being intimate during a long walk, dinner, and rainy boat ride.

