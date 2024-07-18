As the NFL 2024-25 season approaches, fans are wondering if Travis Kelce's recent appearance at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, marks his final concert visit before football duties call.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been a devoted supporter of his superstar girlfriend, attending multiple shows across Europe this summer.

Taylor Swift’s Lucky Number 13

Kelce's presence at the Veltins Arena on Wednesday night held special significance, marking his 13th Eras Tour appearance.

This number carries weight for Swift, who considers it her lucky charm. Interestingly, Swift attended 13 of Kelce's games during the previous NFL season, including the Super Bowl victory against the 49ers.

One fan noted on social media, "They both made it to 13 shows/games," highlighting the symmetry in their mutual support.

Another supporter emphasized Kelce's dedication, stating, "Trav is there 2 days before he reports to TC…I don't wanna hear anything about this man not supporting her."

Travis Kelce’s upcoming training camp

With Chiefs training camp set to begin later this week, Kelce's ability to attend future Eras Tour shows may be limited.

The three-time Super Bowl champion has been balancing his off-season with Swift's European tour dates, catching performances in Paris, London, Dublin, and Amsterdam.

Advertisement

Coach Andy Reid recently addressed the extra attention surrounding Kelce, expressing confidence in the player's ability to handle the spotlight.

Reid remarked, "I think it's great for him. He can handle it. As a matter of fact, I think he probably loves it to a point."

Throughout the summer, Kelce has shown unwavering support for Swift. In London, he thrilled fans by joining the backup dancers on stage during I Can Do It With a Broken Heart. The couple's public displays of affection have endeared them to fans worldwide.

Swift has reciprocated the support, altering lyrics in her hit song Karma to include a nod to Kelce: "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me."

As the NFL season approaches, questions arise about how Kelce will balance his football commitments with his high-profile relationship.

Coach Reid believes the additional fame has been beneficial for Kelce, stating, "I think there's a great escape for him."

Advertisement

Reid also praised Kelce's ability to handle the increased attention, saying, "He's an outgoing guy. I mean, he comes into a room, he's going to light the room up. Everybody's his best friend."

Travis Kelce's fan moment in Germany

Despite his frequent attendance, Kelce still appears captivated by Swift's performances. At the Gelsenkirchen show, fans spotted him filming Swift's rendition of So High School, a song believed to be about their relationship.

One concertgoer captured Kelce bopping his head to the music and waving at Swift while recording on his phone.

As the NFL season draws near, fans of both Swift and Kelce will be watching closely to see how the couple navigates their busy schedules.

While football commitments may limit Kelce's concert appearances, it's clear that their support for each other remains steady.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift’s Love Letter to Travis Kelce Is Surprise Song Mashup in Germany: Superstar and Invisible Strings Lyrics Explored