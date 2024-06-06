Is the Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler UFC 303 Fight Getting Canceled? Report

After hosting massive events this year, UFC is all geared up to host one of the biggest big office pay-per-view next UFC 303, where former two-divisional champion Conor McGregor is scheduled to return after a three-year layoff. Mystic Mac will lock horns with number six ranked UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler in the main event in the Welterweight division.

The show is already sold out, and as per Dana White, UFC 303 has already broken some significant records even a month ahead of the showdown. Just after UFC 302 Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier, UFC was all set to host the first press conference for UFC 303 McGregor vs. Chandler pay-per-view this Monday.

Unfortunately, UFC called off a sold-out press conference at the last minute on short notice, just hours away from the event, which shocked the fans. UFC didn’t mention the reason why they were calling off the press conference, and to this day, there have been no words from UFC on why the event was called off.

Since then, there has been a dark cloud all around the internet amongst fight fans, who are now pointing out some cryptic hints from UFC deleting some promotional videos and posts to ESPN’s UFC 303 glitch, where the event was not showing in the list. This is now fixed, and fight fans are actually by the pay-per-view. Fans speculate that something is wrong with Conor McGregor, and the fight is gone and canceled.

A couple of hours back, veteran combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani presented a new report on Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler’s fight, whether the fight is canceled or not, on the recent edition of his MMA Hour Show.

Ariel Helwani said, “As of last night and today, I can tell you there is great positivity about this fight's future. If you’re asking me right now, is Conor McGregor going to fight Michael Chandler on June 29? My answer is yes.”

He continued, “I’m hearing is great positivity and optimism, we’ve turned a bit of a corner now. Whatever happened over the weekend happen, and perhaps there will be a time where we discuss that."

UFC 303 Match Card

UFC 303 was headlined by returning former UFC two divisional champion Conor McGregor and former UFC championship contender number-ranked lightweight division fighter Michael Chandler in the main event.

Conor McGregor has been out of the UFC since his last fight in 2021, when he fought his long-time rival Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight at UFC 264. McGregor snapped his leg in the middle of the first round, and Diamond was announced as the winner of the match. On the other hand, McGregor took a long break from the UFC.

Michael Chandler brutally knocked out Tony Ferguson in the year 2022, and at a post-fight interview, delivered one of the best callout speeches and called out Conor McGregor for a fight. Since then kept chasing Conor McGregor's fight, and finally, at the UFC 300 post-fight press conference, Dana White officially announced Chandler vs. McGregor for UFC 300.

UFC 303 is scheduled to take place on June 29, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Jamahal Hill vs. Carlos Ulberg Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri

