Is the Rock and Dwayne Johnson the Same Person? Truth Behind the Viral Trend

The Rock is one of the biggest professional wrestling superstars in the globe. He had a successful run in WWE, The Brahma Bull managed to capture the WWE championship multiple times and had main evented multiple WrestleMania in his pro-wrestling career. He had numerous five-star rivalries his notable WWE rivals are Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena.

After having an astonishing career in WWE in 2004, The Rock transitioned into the world of acting to pursue a career in Hollywood. Some fans now know him from his professional wrestling career as ‘The Rock”, and some know him by his real name as an actor, “Dwayne Johnson” Fans often share memes on social media saying The Rock has a twin brother. His name is Dwayne Johnson. He acts in movies.

In real The Rock and Dwayne Johnson are the same person, The Rock is the professional wrestling stage name of Dwayne Johnson.

Dwayne Johnson made his WWE return this year at the beginning of this year at WWE Day 1, where he dropped a hint about facing his cousin, Roman Reigns, in a dream match. On the following episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Rock interference with the promo of Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns and had an intense face-off against him, where he replaced Cody Rhodes in the main event against Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 40.

WWE fanatics felt robbed on behalf of Cody Rhodes, who earned his spot in the main event of WrestleMania XL, worked a whole year, and wrestled all around the world. Fans started a moment when “WeWantCody” hijacked WWE shows with chants. The trend was started on social media, and it was trending number one on Twitter X.

WWE analyzed the situation, and Cody Rhodes was reinserted back into the WrestleMania XL storyline. The Rock turned heel on Cody Rhodes and the WWE Universe at the WrestleMania 40 presser. The Rock slapped The American Nightmare, and he turned heel and shook hands with Roman Reigns.

Later, the team of The Rock and Roman Reigns faced a team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at the WrestleMania XL night, where The Rock pinned Cody Rhodes to take away victory for him and Roman Reigns.

At WrestleMania XL Night Two, Cody Rhodes faced Roman Reigns, and in the end, The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes managed to defeat Tribal Chief and crowned himself as the new WWE Undisputed champion.

Before leaving WWE on the Raw after WrestleMania X, The Final Boss, The Rock warned Cody Rhodes that his story with Roman Reigns might have come to an end, but his story with him is just getting started, and he will come back soon to end their story.

Cody Rhodes recently wrestled a match against Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam 2024 and defended this championship. Before his match, Rhodes gave an interview to ESPN, where he warned The Rock.

While speaking to ESPN, Cody Rhodes stated, “This is hopefully, in an entertaining way, a bit of a repeat of what we got at WrestleMania. I defeated the Tribal Chief, the true Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. I look forward to beating the pretender, Solo Sikoa, at SummerSlam. If you’re also someone in The Bloodline, perhaps named The Rock, I hope you will be watching because if you claim the Tribal Chief mantle next, the same thing will happen to you.”

The return of The Rock is inevitable in WWE. There is a buzz all around the internet that The Rock could also be the man behind the fall of Bloodline, and he can emerge as the ultimate Tribal Chief and can fight Roman Reigns as well.

Who do you want to face The Rock? Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes.

