Is the Rock Returning at WWE Bad Blood? Speculation Grows as He attends Football Game in Georgia

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is once again a hot topic among WWE fans. The Final Boss had a gala time early this year in WWE when he made a sensational comeback and, in a shocking moment, turned heel.

When he left WWE after WrestleMania 40 to resume his Hollywood career, he had promised Cody Rhodes that he would come back to take back the WWE title from him. And now, The Rock is highly expected to make his return when the tables have turned in the Bloodline.

Roman Reigns has turned babyface and allied with Cody Rhodes to take on his former Bloodline members, Solo Sikoa and debutant Jacob Fatu. So, The Rock’s presence amid this chaos would be a moment to watch.

But why is The Rock’s return trending? The Final Boss’s return is trending because Rock is scheduled to attend a football match in Georgia of the Apalachee High School Wildcats, which would be having its first match after the horrific shooting incident on September 4, 2024, which left 2 students dead and scores of teachers injured.

What’s interesting is that the place where the match would take place is just an hour away from the All-State Arena, where WWE would host the Bad Blood PLE. Since WWE keeps the returns as surprises, fans guess that The Rock’s presence in Georgia means that he would be making his return to the company.

Moreover, Pat McAfee spoke to Cody Rhodes this Wednesday and said that he’s heard that “The Big Guy” is coming back this week. Rhodes then said, which one, and all of a sudden McAfee said that he had understood.

Advertisement

So, there are good chances that The Great One returns to WWE at Bad Blood. And if he returns, he might take Solo’s side and then declare himself the leader of Solo’s Bloodline faction. The two factions, Roman Reigns and The Rock’s Bloodline, might take on each other at Survivor Series or at Crown Jewel. Let’s see what happens at Bad Blood.

