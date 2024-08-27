‘Is the Title Brick by Brick’: Angel Reese Trolled by Fans After Announcing Weekly Podcast During Rookie WNBA Season

With her new weekly podcast Unapologetically Angel, Angel Reese—who has always been a conversation starter—will now take the lead in the dialogue.

Angel exclusively spoke with Complex about her decision to enter the podcasting industry. She explained, "It's another way for me to connect with my fans and reach new audiences I wouldn't necessarily have before. I can't wait to share a different side with listeners and have them come on this ride with me." With her new show, Angel stays close to the LSU Tiger family as she joins Shaquille O'Neal's Playmaker HQ-based "The Big Podcast Network."

However, the fans were quick to mock the rookie in the WNBA because of this decision. Angel Reese has gained a lot of followers, but there are fans who never miss an opportunity to troll her.

The top rebounder in the WNBA stated, "My main goal for this podcast is to be a place for authentic and unfiltered conversations. Whether I'm sharing insights on basketball, the current trends in fashion, or the latest news in entertainment." The pod has joined The OGs, which stars Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller, and The Roommates Show, which stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, as the newest addition to Playmaker's extensive network.

Angel's co-host, Maya Reese (no relation), will accompany her, and she has high expectations for her audience. Reese said, "I want to have guests across all different industries on the show– sports, music, entertainment, business, creators, and more. But you know I'm going to have to get my girls Meg (thee Stallion), Latto, and Cardi B on here."

Angel's focus on her day job remains unaltered despite adding a new side project to her résumé. Despite being in the thick of the competition for Rookie of the Year with Caitlin Clark, she recently made history by becoming the first WNBA player ever to grab 20 rebounds in three straight games. She also made it apparent where her priorities lie. Angel said quite clearly, "I'm not focused on my accolades. I'm focused on our team and what we must do collectively to win."

The Chicago Sky are currently in eighth place in the league, which is good for the final playoff spot this season, with 11 games remaining. However, they need to make up ground if they hope to move up in the rankings, and they also can't afford to take their luck with the Atlanta Dream chasing them closely.

Angel is contributing to the already historic season, appearing refreshed following the league's month-long Olympics break. On Thursday, September 5th, Unapologetically Angel will make its official debut at Playmaker HQ as a part of Shaq's The Big Podcast Network. The podcast will be accessible everywhere on podcast platforms, including YouTube.

