Is There Any Undertaker Skin In Fortnite? Find Out

Made by Epic Games, Fortnite is one of the most popular games in the world. After its launch in 2017, Epic Games had a long-term plan of bringing the skins of some popular WWE Superstars to the game. This plan materialized in 2022 when WWE and Fortnite collaborated for the first time.

Considering The Undertaker's mass appeal in the mainstream world, the question remains whether any Undertaker skin is available in the game. As of now, there is no Undertaker skin available to the users.

However, there is a character named Deadeye whose skin looks identical to WWE's Deadman, featuring a black hat, black long coat, and long black hair. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion might be the inspiration behind the Deadeye skin.

John Cena, Becky Lynch, and Bianace Belair are the WWE Superstars available on Fortnite

Five years after the release of the Fortnite game, the partnership with WWE happened. The skin of the first WWE Superstar to appear in the game was none other than John Cena. The official announcement of Cena's character was made in July 2022.

He wears his signature 'Never Give Up' t-shirt in the game along with a green hat. A WWE World Heavyweight Championship is also available with the skin of Cena, which he wraps around his back once purchased.

More than a year after the release of John's character, the Fortnite Item Shop debuted two more characters from WWE. In August 2023, the skins of Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch were added to the game.

There are different versions of their outfits available. While Cena's character is equipped with the WWE Title, the characters of Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch come with axes and back bling.

The Undertaker's presence in video games

Played by Mark Calaway, The Undertaker character sits among the greatest creations of WWE and Vince McMahon. The character's troubled past and intimidating look, coupled with worldwide popularity, would make him an incredible addition to any video game.

Over the past three decades, The Undertaker has been featured in all video games made by WWE. His debut video game was 'WWF Super WrestleMania' in 1992. In addition, he has been a cover athlete on multiple occasions.

Four years after his retirement from WWE, The Phenom is still a playable character in WWE 2K games. Outside WWE's games, The Undertaker is a playable character in the game Rainbow Six Siege.

