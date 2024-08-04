Is There Heat Between Roman Reigns and CM Punk in WWE? Exploring Truth Behind Viral Rumor

CM Punk and Roman Reigns haven’t crossed each other’s paths ever since Punk returned to WWE last November at Survivor Series. However, it’s not that the two haven’t look eye-to-eye against each other ever,

If rumors are to be believed, the forming of The Shield was one of the brainchild of CM Punk. However, Punk wasn’t elated when WWE went after Reigns, trying to install him as the face of the company by force. This wasn’t liked by Punk, who had voiced his reservations against it. And that became a major point of contention between WWE and CM Punk.

So, there is indeed a lot of substance in the fact that there is some sort of friction between Reigns and CM Punk and the seeds of it were planted in 2013.

Why did CM Punk voice his opinion against Roman Reigns?

It was around 2013 when the Shield broke, and Roman Reigns came out as the face of the group. It was one of the creative decisions to make Reigns one of the biggest babyfaces in the company. So Punk who was booked for a match against Reigns, was specifically asked by the higher-ups to not just let Reigns win, but he should try to make him look stronger.

This didn’t sit well with Punk who was anxious about the company’s favoritism for one individual. Once he quit the company in 2014, he spilled the beans to the WWE fans about what the company’s intentions were once he quit the company in 2014.

And according to some, this massive revelation became a thorn in the eyes of Reigns. Arenas across the world, Roman Reigns began to be booed and the crowd never took him as the top babyface which WWE desperately wanted.

Reigns’ 2015 Rumble win is a prime example of this. Even his cousin The Rock’s WWE return couldn’t save the disastrous ending of Royal Rumble. It was even alleged by some that Punk wanted to end Roman Reigns’ career in WWE, even though this can’t be substantiated by any fact. Reigns to this date holds grudges against Punk. He hasn’t addressed this part of the story directly, but he has spoken against Punk for back-biting WWE.

What has Roman Reigns said about CM Punk?

While speaking to Pat McAfee in an interview in 2021, Roman Reigns lambasted Punk for speaking ill of the company where he worked for a long time, and earned his livelihood.

“I’m not one of those people who when I got there it’s not what I expected. I’m not like CM Punk where I got to the top of the mountain ‘Oh it’s not what I expect so I’m gonna bitch about it.’ Once you reach your goals enjoy the dream. This is what you’ve been working for and that’s exactly what I am doing,” Roman said.

And not just Reigns, even his former Shield mate, Seth Rollins has always been against Punk for speaking badly about WWE for a long time. Rollins even went on to the extent of calling, Punk a “cancer” and had once said that he wished Punk doesn’t return to WWE.

But as fate may have it, CM Punk is in a match today against Drew McIntyre where Rollins is the special guest referee. As for Roman Reigns’, his return in the main event of the night is highly expected by the WWE fans.

