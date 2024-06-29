‘Is This Sports Journalism or Parody’: Fans Roast Stephen A Smith Over Outrageous First Take Segment About Bronny James' Nicknames for LeBron

In a recent segment on ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith sparked controversy and hilarity by discussing what Bronny James should call his father, LeBron James, as a teammate on the Lakers.

Many nicknames that were suggested on the segment, quickly became the target of fan ridicule, while many criticized the segment and Smith for its perceived lack of sports journalistic substance.

While First Take often balances sports journalism with entertaining debates and other funny moments, this particular discussion seemed to cross a line for many viewers. Fans took to social media to roast Stephen A. Smith, calling the segment ridiculous and questioning its place in serious sports journalism.

Stephen A. Smith's LeBron nickname suggestions segment on First Take

During the segment, Stephen A. Smith offered five potential nicknames Bronny could use for his father:

Pops Old Man Bron Bron Two-Three Captain

Smith's co-hosts appeared visibly uncomfortable with the topic, underscoring the segment's absurdity. Fans echoed this sentiment on social media, criticizing the show's focus on such trivial matters.

Fan Reactions: From outrage to hilarity

Fans were quick to express their displeasure with the segment. One fan labeled that the show has entered "parody territory," while another declared it the worst segment in the show's history saying — “Time and time again, discussions about LeBron James arise, but this has to be the worst segment yet.” The backlash included comments like, "We need to get this show off of TV,"

Advertisement

The main consensus was that First Take had missed the mark by not covering more pressing sports news, as one person rightfully said, "They coulda talked about free agency over this.", pointing at the fact that Stephen A and others did not talk about any of the free agency news much about Paul George leaving LA Clippers or Denver Nuggets considering to sign Klay Thompson. Instead, they chose to talk about LeBron’s nicknames!

One fan also noted, "Not a single discussion on this show about the Hawks selecting Zaccharie Risacher with the first pick lmaooo." This also suggests that ESPN decided to pick some “fun” segment over covering actual important sports events of the NBA draft.

One fan called out ESPN for disrespecting the Boston Celtics, criticizing how their segments fail to acknowledge the 2024 NBA champions. The person said, "ESPN's rotation is: 1. LeBron 2. Cowboys 3. Caitlin Clark 4. Bronny 5. Knicks . . . . . 100. Celtics."

Advertisement

Another fan questioned why First Take didn't discuss Michael Jordan's inflated stats scandal from his 1987-88 Defensive Player of the Year season. He commented, "They did a segment on this but still haven’t addressed Jordan’s faulty stats lol."

Another person added, "OH!! So y'all just gon' decide to NOT talk about them inflated MJ stats from '88, huh? But THIS is a conversation?!!?", pointing how a big scandal about Michael Jordan’s stat discrepancy is not worthy of a segment but LeBron’s nicknames should be talked about.

Meanwhile, many hilarious GIFs kept pouring into the replies, accompanied by comments such as, "This show has gone downhill."

One person questioned it in the simplest way, asking, "This is what we’re doing on 'First Take' now?"

Another remarked, "This show is an actual joke. I remember when people actually had worthy news/topics on sports."

One comment highlighted the decline in quality, saying, "This is what passes for sports analysis these days, folks. Classic Stephen A." Lastly, one person summed it up best: "Stephen A. is truly now a parody of himself."

Advertisement

Some did enjoy the LeBron nickname segment and humor of it

Despite the backlash, some viewers appreciated the humor. One commented, "Damn stop hating, it's good to have laughter and fun. Try it, you haters might accidentally enjoy yourselves. HATE BE GONE."

There were many humorous responses in the replies. One fan sarcastically remarked that Bronny saying "Old man I'm open" is going to sound crazy.

One user quipped that Bronny should say “Pass me the ball daddyyyyyy,”! While another joked, "Bronny saying his father “old man” or “pops” on NBA court is crazy. Some fans also suggested their own nicknames like "Big Sperm" and "LeSemen," for LeBron, adding to the segment's absurdity.

Overall, the First Take segment on Bronny James' potential nicknames for LeBron highlighted a divide among fans. While some enjoyed the lighthearted discussion, many felt it detracted from more important sports topics.

Whether viewed as a humorous interlude or a journalistic misstep, the segment certainly sparked conversation and controversy.

ALSO READ: Draymond Green Backs Bronny James for NBA Stardom Because He Has THIS Advantage Over Other Rookies