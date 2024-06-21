Is Tom Brady Dating Influencer Isabella Settani After Irina Shayk? Exploring Viral Rumor

Tom Brady has been linked to yet another woman, this time it's an influencer Isabella Settani after the former NFL star was seeing Russian model Irina Shayk. The seven-time Super Bowl champion's personal life has always been in talks as much as his iconic professional career.

Ever since he got divorced from his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen ending their 13-year-long marriage, Brady has been rumored to be dating several women, with the latest being Shayk.

However, there is a new addition to the dating list, according to the latest speculations. Is the five-time Super Bowl MVP really dating the influencer? Let us find out.

Is Tom Brady dating influencer Isabella Settani?

As per a report in US Weekly, Tom Brady and Isabella Settani have been spotted several times in public however, the two, who sparked these romantic linkups earlier this month have not spoken anything regarding this.

A source exclusively told US Weekly that the retired NFL star and the 32-year-old social media star are not dating. The former New England Patriots quarterback has been enjoying life single ever since he and Irina Shayk broke up back in 2023.

Shayk was the only one the 46-year-old was briefly linked with , post-divorce to Gisele, otherwise Brady, who played 23 long seasons in the National Football League, has not publicly dated anyone, so far.

Brady, who made his broadcasting debut recently, with Fox Sports, took insults on his professional and personal life on his Netflix Roast Special which was highly successful.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers icon was roasted for his divorce with Bundchen, his relationship with Bridget Moynahan as well as his rumored relationship with Kim Kardashian, the gossip with the Skims owner didn't last long.

Who did Tom Brady date most recently?

As mentioned earlier, Tom Brady has not addressed dating anyone ever since he was spotted hanging out with Irina Shayk. Brady and the 38-year-old fashion model were initially linked in July 2023 after the former couple were seen together in the former NFL star's car.

Brady, after he announced his retirement for the second time in 2023, is currently enjoying his time after hanging up his boots.