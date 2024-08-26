Is Tom Brady Dating Reese Witherspoon? NFL Legend and Movie Star Confirm if Romance Rumors Are True or False

Tom Brady’s love life continues to grab attention and this time, his name has been linked with Reese Witherspoon. However, it seems like the rumored couple have never even met before. Yes! The representatives of the American actress and the seven-time Super Bowl champion have disclosed to Page Six that they are not dating.

Amid their romance rumors, it has now been revealed that the two have never met, and the widely circulated news on the internet is false. Brady’s private life has been as much in headlines as his celebrated professional life.

The retired NFL star has been linked with several models after he announced his divorce from Gisele Bundchen back in 2022, which ended their 13-year-long marriage. The former married couple had been together for 16 years.

On the other hand, the Oscar-winning actress parted ways from her husband, Jim Toth, after 12 years of their union last month. Now that both Brady and Reese were divorced from their respective partners, rumors surrounding them started to get serious.

Following this, an anonymous tipster, with the help of the email address legallyblonde@patriotsbuccaneers.com , claimed to Deuxmoi, a social media celebrity gossip account, that “A-list actress who JUST announced her divorce is newly dating A-list NFL athlete who is also recently divorced.”

However, it has now been told to the aforementioned source that the two are not a thing which might be upsetting for some fans who had already started shipping them. Earlier, the former New England Patriots star was linked to model Brooks Nader.

So this rumor is not something new about the former American football player. Ahead of that, Brady was linked with another model named Isabella Settanni. Fans even speculated that the model had a strong resemblance to his ex-wife, Bundchen. However, this rumor also faded away, following no evidence of their romance.

The five-time Super Bowl MVP is currently living his life after retirement, which he announced last year “for good." The multiple Lombardi Trophy winner is spending as much time as he can with his family and three kids.

The legendary star has signed a gigantic 10-year contract worth $375 million with the sports networking site, after which he became the highest-paid sports commentator ever, so far.

Brady, the five-time Super Bowl MVP, was dating Irina Shayk after the two were seen together in 2023. The Russian model was spotted close to the former quarterback’s car, as per a report by People.

The two met through a mutual friend, billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad, and that's how their reported relationship started. There is no information about the current status of their relationship.

While he has been very private about his relationship following his divorce, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star will be making his official broadcasting debut when the upcoming NFL season kicks off next month in September.

Brady has welcomed three kids: two with Gisele Bundchen and one with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, to whom the former QB dated for three years before calling it quits in 2006 and meeting his now ex-wife Bundchen.

