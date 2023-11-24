Is Tom Brady making a potential NFL return? Former Patriots QB reveals huge update

Minnesota Vikings' quarterback Kirk Cousins had to leave the 2023 NFL season due to an Achilles tear against the Green Bay Packers.

Kirk's exit from the team opened up a spot that Minnesota fans thought Tom Brady would occupy. In fact, the Minnesota Vikings approached the retired NFL legend with an offer.

Former Patriots Quarterback revealed how Minnesota Vikings visited Tom Brady with an offer

Tom Brady retired from the NFL in the early 2023 season, with his last team being Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since it was the second time Brady went into retirement, the Minnesota Vikings thought that if provided with the right offer, Brady would unretire himself.

Former New England Patriots quarterback Scoot Zolak sat down in an interview with Marc Bertrand on Monday, where he made an interesting reveal. Scoot Zolak revealed that the Minnesota Vikings visited Tom Brady for a possible signing. However, Tom Brady rejected their proposal.

Even though Zolak didn't provide any further details about the proposal, it appears as if Tom Brady is serious about retirement and is definitely done with playing in the NFL. Even though Minnesota was unable to sign the retired NFL legend, they did get themselves Kirk Cousins' replacement.

The Minnesota Vikings traded Joshua Dobbs from the Arizona Cardinals, with Joshua joining the team on October 31. But, just imagine if Minnesota were able to retrieve Tom Brady into their team. It would definitely be the start of good days for the team.