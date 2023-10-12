Is Tom Brady owned TB12 shutting down? Rumors swirl amid financial struggles for NFL legend

Tom Brady's famous fitness brand TB12 is shutting down. Yes, you heard it right. It's more than just rumors that the NFL legend's personal fitness brand in partnership with Alex Guerrero, is shut down. The major speculated reason is financial losses to the company, leading to troubles with running it. The news became viral when a former sports network host shared this through his X account. Let's dive into the details of the story now.

Is Tom Brady really shutting down his fitness brand?

TB12 is a fitness brand owned by NFL legend Tom Brady in partnership with Alex Guerrero. The company started in 2013 and is about to dissolve this year, 2023. Tom Brady has already sold most of his shares in the company, due to consistent losses that aren't small amounts to be recovered. In fact, there's also speculation that Alex Guerrero and Tom Brady are out of the partnership deed and no longer working together.

The news of Tom Brady shutting down the TB12 came to light when the former host of New England Sports Network, Dale Arnold made an interesting statement in regards to this, through a Tweet. Dale Arnold wrote, "Word I’m hearing is that Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero are no longer in business together. TB12 seems to be closing all facilities and there may be a new business model for Brady." However, there's an interesting twist in this story.

When the Boston Globe approached Alex Guerrero and asked him about the recently released statement by Dale Arnold, he denied it. Sharing his take on Dale Arnold and giving clarity around the TB12 ending Tom and Alex's partnership, the TB12 partner said “Tom and I are still in business together." Even though Alex Guerrero has denied the fact that Tom and he aren't working together, no official statement is out yet regarding TB12's official dissolution. But considering the increasing concerns of everyone, we will soon be hearing the news.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes reveals Tom Brady’s NFL longevity Influenced his decision to focus on his bodily upkeep