Is Tom Brady Really Dating Swimsuit Model Brooks Nader? Insiders Reveal True Relationship Between the Two

Tom Brady's love life has always been in the headlines as much as his iconic professional life. Ever since he was separated from his now ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has been linked with several models.

The former New England Patriots star was dating supermodel Irina Shayk after his 13-year-long marriage to Bundchen. The Hall of Famer is now rumored to be dating swimsuit model Brooks Nader. How true is this? Let us find out.

Is Tom Brady really dating Swimsuit model Brooks Nader?

US Weekly recently confirmed that Tom Brady and Brooks Nader are not dating, and the outlet stated that they have been told by “multiple sources” that the two are not a thing, despite rumors.

One of the insiders told the aforementioned source that the two had never booked up before. They did meet at Michael Rubin’s star-studded white party and chat for some time; however, they did not share phone numbers.

Brady and Nader recently sparked dating rumors while they were spotted together at the party. This led to conjecture as the model had recently announced her divorce with Billy Haire, and Brady was also reportedly single.

A source exclusively told Page Six that the two were “casually dating” each other. Instagram page DeuxMoi was the first one to initially report that the NFL legend was seen with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model; however, their relationship was not clear.

Tom Brady was also linked to other models

Before his rumored relationship with Brooks Nader, Tom Brady was linked with another model named Isabella Settanni. Fans also thought that the influencer had a strong resemblance to Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

However, the rumors faded away with no clear evidence. The five-time Super Bowl MVP was dating Irina Shayk after their initial encounter in July 2023, as the two were spotted together, close to the former quarterback’s car, according to People.

Shayk and Brady reportedly met through a mutual friend, billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad, and following that, they started spending weekends together.

As to People, it was also said that Brady was the Russian model's “dream guy,” and the two tried to spend as much time as they could following their hectic schedule. After several outings, People then reported that Irina, who famously dated Cristiano Ronaldo earlier, was looking for someone other than Brady.

So, the linkup with Brooks Nader was yet another story that related a model to the former American football player ever since he was separated from his wife. Brady has three kids: two with his ex-wife and one with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

The retired NFL player is currently spending as much time with his family and kids, something he really loves. The 46-year-old will return to the National Football League, but this time as Fox's number one analyst.

Brady already made his debut in his broadcasting career recently and will provide his expertise in the field as the lead commentator.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star signed a gigantic 10-year contract worth $375 million with the sports networking site, which made him the highest-paid sports commentator ever. He will work alongside lead play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt.

