Is Tom Brady Really Returning to NFL as Minnesota Vikings Quarterback? Exploring Viral Rumor

Rumors have it that Tom Brady will be returning to the National Football League once again, and this time, as the Minnesota Vikings 2024 quarterback. The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement last year for the second time and has never ruled out his possible comeback to the league.

However, the speculations about him returning to the NFL as the 2024 quarterback for the Vikings have no reliable evidence. Hence, the lack of credible sources proves these are just rumors.

It started when an opinion piece about the same, by a site named twsn.net, was published. The headline of the article read, “Tom Brady Will Sign with Minnesota Vikings as their 2024 Quarterback.”

Additionally, Brady recently released a new blog on his social media platform where he was heard saying, “I just want to make sure that all those young bucks in the NFL know that if I still want to come out of retirement, they still got something to deal with.”

Back to the rumor about his return as Vikings’ QB, the body of the aforementioned article read that although Brady had announced his second and final retirement back in 2023, “a new twist emerges that could see the GOAT return to the gridiron—but this time in the purple and gold of the Minnesota Vikings.”

However, the article later mentions, “THIS IS A PREDICTION, but we break down why it could make sense.” Further, it was said that while the franchise “had a wild time at the quarterback position this offseason,” according to their prediction, “Brady could be the perfect short-term solution to keep their championship window open.”

Advertisement

This is all where the wild speculations kicked off. Meanwhile, earlier this offseason, while he appeared on DeepCut with VicBlends, the retired NFL Star was asked about his potential comeback to which he replied, “I’m not opposed to it.”

Brady, who is very strict about his diet and fitness further said that he is always going to be in “good shape” and will be good enough “to throw the ball.” The five-time Super Bowl MVP continued, “So, to come in for a little bit, like MJ coming back, I don’t know if they’d let me, but I wouldn’t be opposed to it.”

And now, in the recent vlog, he posted where he hilariously warned the young ones playing right now and have to deal with a player like Brady if he decides to make a U-turn. However, for now, there is nothing about his return as a player and the former quarterback is enjoying his time with family and children after hanging up the boots.

Advertisement

Earlier, similar rumors about Tom Brady’s return as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were spreading. But following the lack of reliable sources to support the claim about his comeback to his former team, it faded.

While Brady continues to tease his return and the fans carry on with their different theories and assumptions to see the New England Patriots legend in the league once again, Brady will be returning to the NFL as a lead analyst for FOX Network following his 10-year contract with the sports network.

ALSO READ: Did Gisele Bundchen Really Demand Half of Tom Brady’s Property During Divorce Settlement? Exploring Viral Tweet