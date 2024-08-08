Is Tom Brady Really Returning to the NFL as Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach? Exploring Viral Rumor

Tom Brady is known for his love for sports and has never ruled out his possible comeback to the National Football League. There are rumors that the 47-year-old will be returning to the NFL as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady announced his retirement for the second and final time last year “for good” to spend more time with his family and kids. However, the rumors about his return haven't stopped ever since. The sporting icon has already made a surprising comeback in the past, so is it possible for him to return again but as a head coach?

As of now, there is no statement by the franchise player or any other reliable source that the former New England Patriots star would be returning to the league as the Buccaneers head coach.

It all started when an opinion piece by an outlet, The Wright Way Network, went viral. The headline by the site stated, “Tom Brady Will Return to the NFL as the Head Coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.” This didn't take long for the fans to widely share the speculations.

In the body part, it was stated that while the Buccaneers were “in a make-or-break season” and there were chances that Todd Bowles might be “fired” if there was no progression, the only way to save their secure future would be Tom Brady.

The article was all about how the retired football player could be a fitting manager for the team. He played for three seasons and won a Super Bowl from his seven total. However, there is no such confirmation that Brady will be returning to the league as the Buccaneers head coach. So the fans really need to calm down.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will be returning to the league as a lead commentator for Fox to provide his expertise to the fans. However, back in April, the retired NFL star didn't rule out the possibility of his return.

During his appearance on DeepCut with VicBlends, when asked about his potential comeback, Brady said, “I’m not opposed to it. I don’t know if they’re going to let me; if I become an owner of an NFL team, I don’t know.”

He further continued, “I’m always going to be in good shape, always going to be able to throw the ball. So, to come in for a little bit, like MJ coming back, I don’t know if they’d let me, but I wouldn’t be opposed to it.” Not just this, he even named the potential teams he would like to play for, namely, the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders.

This sparked his potential comeback, which was followed by a report that the head coach of the Patriots, Jerod Mayo, would love to see the former American football player as the franchise’s manager.

In an interview on sports radio WEEI's The Greg Hill Show, Mayo said, “I love Tom. The door is always open if he wants to come in here and coach.” However, he wants Brady to return as a player at the team where the Hall of Famer spent 20 long seasons.

The topic of his return will continue to make headlines, as Brady has already done it in the past after his first retirement. Although it won't be possible for him to continue as a player at this age despite his stunning fitness, fans anticipate he can provide his expertise as a head coach.

Brady is known for his strict diet and fitness. However, nothing about his return to the league as a player or as a head coach has been stated so far. It would be exciting to see a former player like Tom coaching an NFL franchise after 23 long years of experience in the league.

The five-time Super Bowl MVP has spent his last three years with the Buccaneers after giving his two decades to the Patriots, winning six Lombardi trophies for the franchise. Can Brady be the next Zinedine Zidane of American football? Only time will tell.

Until then, fans of the former legendary player can gear up to see his broadcasting debut this season with FOX Sports as a color commentator and analyst following his 10-year contract with the sports network. He will be in the booth with Kevin Burkhardt and sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi.

The first broadcast of the season involving Brady would be on September 8 for America’s Game of the Week between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys.

