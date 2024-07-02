Is Tom Brady’s Yacht Really Bigger Than Titanic? Exploring Viral Rumor

Tom Brady lives a luxury lifestyle that matches his worth and professional accomplishments. Along with million-dollar houses and transactions, the newly retired GOAT has a stunning boat, the Wajer 77.

However, a few false assertions led some to believe that Brady's yacht was bigger than the famed (and fatal) RMS Titanic. According to rumors, a June 2022 advertisement stated that Brady's boat was truly larger than the Titanic.

Does Tom Brady own a bigger yacht than Titanic?

The advertisement was fraudulent and deceived many who clicked on it. The title focused solely on Brady's boat and the Titanic, with no other comparison details. Furthermore, the YourDIY.com story focused on the 'Most Expensive Celebrity Yachts' rather than merely the seven-time Super Bowl winner.

Brady's segment was on his yacht and how pricey it is. However, comparisons to the Titanic were out of the question. The passenger liner, which sunk in April 1912, was almost 882 feet long and more than 11 times larger than the Wajer 77. This excludes height and other characteristics.

Brady's yacht is 77 feet long and is valued at around $6 million. According to boatsafe.com, his vessel is among the smallest luxury yachts. They contrasted it to Jeff Bezos' Y721, which costs $500 million and measures 400 feet. Brady formerly owned Wajer 55S, a smaller boat worth around $2 million. The Wajer 77, of course, represents an advance.

Tom Brady owns an expensive New York condo

Tom has several properties across the world. This allows him to roam freely while yet being able to "go home". When we think of condo condos, we don't often associate them with a $17 million price tag, but Tom Brady did! According to House & Home, this hot property is located in Manhattan's Flatiron District and is 3,310 square feet in size.

Peter Marino, a world-renowned architect, built their apartment. It has three enormous bedrooms, three bathrooms, an elevator, and massive brass doors that open to an incredibly breathtaking vista. This condo boasts huge windows that provide stunning views of the Hudson River and the Empire State Building. Being on the 48th floor with floor-to-ceiling windows certainly has its advantages!

