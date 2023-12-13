Is Tommy DeVito Italian? Exploring the heritage of Giants QB who has taken NFL by storm

Tommy DeVito, the fresh face of the New York Giants as their quarterback, is making waves in the league. He has shown his ability to turn the game around for the team, leaving fans curious about his heritage. If you're wondering whether he's Italian or not, keep reading to find out!

What is Tommy DeVito's background?

Let's start with the basics. Yep, Tommy DeVito is Italian. His dad hails from Italy and is the reason for his Italian roots. And guess what? Tommy's agent, Sean Stellato, is also a well-known Italian-American agent. Sean is famous for his stylish all-black suit and matching fedora.

And let's not forget to mention the iconic hand gesture that Tommy DeVito is known for, where he raises his fingers high in the air, resembling a traditional Italian pinch.

Tommy DeVito comes from a close-knit family in Cedar Grove, New Jersey. He lives just a short distance from the New York Giants facility, which is why he made the choice to stay with his parents during his first year as a rookie.

It's not something you see often with NFL quarterbacks, as many of them leave their family homes during college, let alone after signing their first NFL contract. Apart from the financial benefit, staying at his parents’ home gets him to eat his mother’s favorite chicken cutlets.

His love for his mother’s chicken cutlets is what earned him his famous nickname, “Tommy Cutlets.”

During the Giants vs Patriots game, Saquon Barkly, who is the Giants’ running back, referred to Tommy as “Tommy Cutlets” as he entered the gridiron. The nickname stuck with fans, and they are loving it.