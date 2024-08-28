Is Torrey Craig Really Dating Megan Thee Stallion? All You Need to Know About NBA and Rapper Rumored Relationship

Torrey Craig, a forward for the Bulls, is preparing for his eighth NBA season. Hailing from Great Falls, S.C., Craig played college basketball at USC Upstate but went undrafted in the 2014 NBA Draft. He began his professional career in the Australian and New Zealand NBL, where he played for teams like the Cairns Taipans, Wellington Saints, Brisbane Bullets, and Gold Coast Rollers before earning his first NBA opportunity.

At 33, Craig has established himself in the NBA since breaking in as a rookie in 2017. Recently, he went viral during the 2023-24 season for a hilarious gaffe and is now linked to Grammy Award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion after they participated in a popular couple's trend on social media.

Recently, Torrey Craig caught attention on social media when a video of him and rapper Megan Thee Stallion taking the TikTok couples challenge went viral before being deleted. Are they in a relationship, or is something else happening? Let’s find out.

Craig and the rapper were seen taking the challenge on her bed, and the video was uploaded. Although she quickly deleted it, outlets had already downloaded and shared the clip on social media.

Though it's unclear if Torrey Craig and Stallion are in a relationship, social media buzz suggests they are indeed dating. Neither Stallion nor Craig has provided any further updates about the video. Previously, the singer was linked to Belgian soccer star and Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku, with the pair spotted together last year after her breakup with rapper Pardison Fontaine.

Craig earned a two-way contract with the Nuggets in 2017 after impressing at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. He played three seasons with the Nuggets before joining the Bucks for the 2020-21 season. Following a midseason trade to Phoenix in 2021, Craig spent the 2021-22 season in Indiana before returning to the Suns for the 2022-23 season. He then signed with the Bulls during the 2023 offseason. Throughout his NBA career, Craig has built a reputation as a strong defender and reliable shooter. In his first season with Chicago, Craig shot 39.2 percent from 3-point range.

