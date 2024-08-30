Is Travis Hunter Deion Sander’s Son? Exploring Relationship Between Colorado Coach and Star Player

Travis Hunter made waves in the football world with his dynamic performance against TCU on Saturday. He played a pivotal role in Colorado’s unexpected victory. It was over the 2022 College Football Playoff national finalists.

As a two-way player, Hunter's impact was felt on both sides of the ball. He continued the impressive gameplay he began during his freshman year at Jackson State. The one under the guidance of Deion Sanders. Now at Colorado, Hunter maintains the strong bond he forged with Coach Sanders. He is not biologically related to him. However, it has established one of the most talked-about player-coach relationships in college football.

Well! Travis Hunter is not the offspring of Deion Sanders

Hunter’s journey to Colorado and his relationship with Sanders began dramatically and unconventionally. As the top-rated recruit in the 2022 class, according to 247 Sports and Rivals, Hunter was heavily sought. Especially after some of the nation’s elite college football programs. They included Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Auburn, Florida, Michigan, and Oklahoma.

Despite the allure of these prestigious programs, Travis Hunter made headlines with his initial commitment to Florida State in March 2020. However, his decision took a historic turn when he flipped to Jackson State in December 2021. He made him the first five-star recruit to commit to an HBCU (Historically Black College or University) or an FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) program.

Hunter’s choice to join Jackson State was influenced by several key factors. His profound respect for Coach Sanders, whose charisma and influence played a crucial role in his decision, was central.

Additionally, Sanders had earned the trust of Travis Hunter’s mother. Their mutual passion for bass fishing further strengthened their connection. The unexpected switch to Jackson State was described as “the biggest signing day moment in the history of college football” by Steve Wiltfong. He is the national director of recruiting for 247Sports.com.

Similarly, Sports Illustrated’s Dustin Lewis labeled it as “probably the most shocking decision in the history of college football recruiting.”

Despite the potential impact on his NFL draft prospects, Travis Hunter’s commitment to Jackson State was driven by his admiration for Sanders. Especially the unique bond they shared. In just seven games, he recorded 15 tackles, nine pass breakups, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, and one defensive touchdown. On the offensive side, he added 14 receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns.

Even before making his debut on the FBS, Hunter’s exceptional talent was widely recognized. He was named to the AP preseason first-team All-America offense as an all-purpose player. It was a testament to his status as a generational talent.

Let’s look at Travis Hunter’s on-field career

Now, as he transitions to Colorado, Hunter is expected to continue his impressive performances. He will further establish himself as one of college football’s most exciting players.

Travis Hunter’s debut with Colorado was highlighted by his standout performance in the 45-42 upset of No. 17 TCU. He demonstrated his readiness to excel at the FBS level. He can impact the game on both defense and offense. It underscores his versatility and skill, making him a key player for the Buffaloes.

Travis Hunter’s move from Jackson State to Colorado was guided by his strong relationship with Deion Sanders. It marks a significant chapter in his career. It also highlights the unique path of one of college football’s brightest stars.

With his proven ability to excel in multiple roles, Hunter is set to be a major force for Colorado. Let us know in the comments what you think about Travis Hunter’s relationship with Deion Sanders.

