Is Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift ‘for the clout’? Source reveals what Aaron Rodgers feels

The whole internet is just talking about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at the moment. 'They are so cute', 'Travis is the best boyfriend', etc. But is Travis Kelce really the best boyfriend ever? NFL legend Aaron Rodgers feels otherwise. In fact, he has some really interesting, at the same time, shocking things to say about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

A really close source to Aaron Rodgers recently revealed what the star quarterback for the New York Jets feels about Travis-Taylor's relationship. Spoiler Alert: The source close to Aaron Rodgers made some hard-to-swallow statements about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship. Let's get into the details of this story right away.

What does Aaron Rodgers feel about Travis Kelce being in a relationship with Taylor Swift?

Ever since the news of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift was released, the internet has just flooded with fans talking about the two, all the time. In fact, the attention Travis Kelce is getting amid dating rumors with Taylor Swift is a lot more than what he used to get before. When everything was going smoothly on the internet about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Aaron Rodgers' statement went live.

It's not directly something that Aaron Rodgers has said, but someone really close to the NFL player revealed it to National Enquirer, further reported by Marca. According to the source, "Aaron is convinced Travis is just dating Taylor for the clout, and he's threatening to expose him for it". But Aaron Rodgers might be feeling such because Travis is getting more attention than him.

Another source, according to Marca, said, "Rodgers is burning with jealousy over how much attention Travis is getting, and it's that much worse because Aaron is out with an injury." And why not, ever since their relationship became an internet-thing, sales of Kelce jerseys have gone 400% up. In addition to that, the Chiefs' tickets are being sold faster and at higher prices just because no Swiftie wants to miss the chance to see Taylor and Travis together.

Travis Kelce and Aaron Rodgers have been rivals for a long time now and amidst Travis Kelce becoming everyone's favorite, things don't look good to him. In fact, things are just going bad, and the injury adding up to it.

Considering the rivalry the two have, do you think what the source revealed is actually true? Share your take in the comments section below.