Is Travis Kelce Going To Propose To Taylor Swift At The Super Bowl? NFL Star Answers Amid Engagement Rumors

The most widespread rumor about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift is about their engagement. With the Super Bowl less than a week close, fans were speculating about a potential proposal from the Chiefs’ tight end to his girlfriend. But up recently, Travis Kelce cleared engagement rumors with Taylor Swift.

What did Travis Kelce say about getting engaged to Taylor Swift?

'When are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift getting married', is probably one of the most searched queries among the fans of this cute couple. When it comes to their engagement, there are constant and enormous rumors. But there remained no official news from either of the two, until recently.

Travis Kelce recently sat down with media representatives for an interview in the Super Bowl Press conference ahead of the main event on February 11. During the Super Bowl Press conference, a reporter indirectly asked Travis Kelce about engagement plans.

The Chiefs' tight end was asked if the Super Bowl ring is what he has in mind right now or if there is any other ring that has occupied his thoughts. To this, Travis Kelce gave a very straightforward reply, stating that the only ring that he has in mind is the one that comes with a Super Bowl win.

"I'm focused on getting this ring and that's all my mind's focused on right now," Travis Kelce said, in response to the engagement question by reporters. So now Travis himself made it very clear that for as long as the Super Bowl is around, the last thing he's thinking about is an engagement.

Will Taylor Swift be attending the Super Bowl to cheer Travis Kelce up?

Other than Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's engagement plans, Taylor's visit to the Super Bowl is another thing that has occupied the minds of Swifties. Taylor Swift is currently in Japan, completing her Asia leg for the Eras Tour. On February 10, she will be in Japan, concluding her last show in the country.

As from all the talks around the town, it is suspected that she would be boarding a charter flight from Japan to Las Vegas on January 10. It will take her more than 13 hours, if not less, to reach Las Vegas, adding extra hours to reach the stadium. So practically it's possible. But will she be taking so much hassle?

