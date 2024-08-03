Is Travis Kelce Not Comfortable With the Male Attention Taylor Swift Receives? Find Out

Buzz is strong that pop icon Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are contemplating an engagement shortly. However, Kelce is more preoccupied with something else.



Travis Kelce apparently does not feel comfortable with Taylor Swift's male attention. As per Geo News, a source recently told Life & Style Magazine that the couple, who are madly overheads in love, appeared to be concerned about how they would handle their time apart.

Not to add, the soon-to-be engaged pair will soon be busy with their work commitments as Travis prepares for the upcoming NFL season in the United States and Taylor has tour dates in London booked for August 15. Travis previously accompanied the Karma singer on her European Erus tour following his second consecutive Super Bowl triumph.

As per Geo News, a source has revealed to Life & Style magazine that the NFL star gets anxious when Taylor receives attention from other guys. The report mentioned, "He knows he has a woman that many men would kill for a chance with, and he hates leaving her side."

The singer, meanwhile, expresses concern too, over her soccer boyfriend's female followers. Even if the pair is one of the most well-known celebrities in America and has made headlines in recent years, this does not imply they cannot act humanely.

Jealousy is a human tendency that they might experience. Every average couple in town might feel a little jealous if their spouse receives opposite-gender attention, and in this case, these two are famous stars who receive far more opposite-gender attention than a usual couple receives.

According to the source, the Karma singer is particularly concerned since she has always had a fear of other women attempting to get at Travis. Although the source said unequivocally that she trusts him and that he has done nothing to cause her concern, the truth remains that he is a man, and temptation exists at all times.

Taylor and Travis made it official in September 2023. Swift has subsequently attended practically every game of last season, including the Super Bowl, and Travis has joined Swift on her Eras tour, whether in Germany, the Netherlands, or any other nation where the two have been spotted together.



The same source also stated that the idea of not seeing one other for even a few weeks scares them both since they have grown so dependent on one another. In addition to the fact that their dependence on one another may cause issues, the pair is now spending most of their time together until their duty calls

Travis has lately been busy with his training camp as the season approaches, and in other news, he has made it back to the Top 10 or NFL Top 100 after being included in Madden 99 with an amazing 99 overall rating . As the new NFL season begins, all eyes will be on Kelce to see whether he can again exceed expectations.



Kelce, who will soon be 35 years old, is entering a stage of his career where many sportsmen often see a reduction in performance. However, Swiftie's favorite man appears to be ageing downhill, as seen by his dramatic weight loss in the most recent video.