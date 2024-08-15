As Taylor Swift's European leg of the Eras Tour approaches its grand finale in London, fans and media alike are obsessed with just one question, whether her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, will make a surprise appearance at her concert.

Despite the couple's history of supporting each other at their respective events, sources close to the situation suggest that Kelce's attendance at Swift's last European show is not possible right now.

Why Can't Travis Kelce Attend Taylor Swift’s Last Show in London?

The primary reason for Kelce's expected absence is his ongoing commitment to the Chiefs' training camp.

With the NFL season looming on the horizon, the star tight end is fully immersed in preparations, as he should, for the upcoming season.

This dedication to his professional obligations makes it challenging for Kelce to jet across the Atlantic, even for such a significant moment in Swift's tour.

Throughout the summer, Kelce has been a fixture at several of Swift's performances.

He attended all three Eras Tour shows in London earlier this year, even making a cameo appearance on stage during one of the concerts.

His support extended beyond the UK, with Kelce surprising Swift at her Dublin show and later appearing at a performance in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

How Do Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Stay Close While Being Away?

Despite the geographical separation, the couple has found innovative ways to maintain their connection.

An insider revealed to Life & Style that Kelce and Swift have adapted their schedules to accommodate regular video calls, turning them into virtual date nights.

"They set up Zoom calls and snuggle into bed to talk and catch up on everything that happened in their day," the source explained. "They'll even eat dinner together on the video call and treat it like a date."

The time difference between their locations has prompted Kelce to adjust his routine.

He reportedly goes to bed early after training camp and filming his podcast, New Heights, to align with Swift's schedule.

They reportedly watch movies together via video call and occasionally fall asleep at the same time, creating a sense of togetherness despite the miles between them.

While Kelce's presence at the final London show seems unlikely, the couple is eagerly anticipating their reunion.

Swift's European tour concludes on August 20, followed by a two-month break that conveniently aligns with the start of the NFL regular season.

An insider shared, "Taylor can't wait to go back to supporting Kelce on the field. Her break spans around September and part of October, lining up almost perfectly with the start of the regular football season."

A source close to the couple revealed to ET, "Taylor and Travis always prioritize each other even when they are physically apart. They are in constant communication, texting and FaceTiming each other."

Even from a distance, Kelce ensures that Swift feels cherished.

"Travis sends Taylor flowers and loves to shower her with surprise gifts and tokens of gratitude," the source added.

These thoughtful gestures help maintain the couple's strong connection despite the miles between them.

The source emphasized the unique nature of Kelce and Swift's relationship, stating, "Their connection is unlike anything they've ever experienced before."

As Swift wraps up her European tour and Kelce focuses on the upcoming NFL season, fans and observers alike are eager to see how this power couple will continue to navigate their high-profile relationship.

While Kelce's presence at the final London show may not be in the cards, it's clear that their support for each other extends far beyond physical attendance at events.