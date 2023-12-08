Is Travis Kelce planning to PROPOSE Taylor Swift on her birthday next week? Insider reveals

The wedding bells might be ringing for the most talked-about couple on the internet sooner than we can imagine. Guessed, right!

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift might be engaged soon, and the proposal could come from the Chiefs' tight end. In fact, Travis is already on board with the planning and execution.

Travis Kelce might propose to Taylor Swift on her birthday next week

Taylor Swift finally opened up about her relationship with Travis Kelce and revealed some interesting details about how and when they began dating. So now, one thing is sure: they have officially confirmed their relationship, and now the next big step awaits them. What's the next big step?

Travis Kelce is reportedly on board with taking things to a serious and forever-lasting stage with a marriage proposal. You heard it right. That's a dream come true for any Swiftie. Well, the good thing is that neither Taylor nor the Swifties will have to wait longer for the proposal.

According to an insider close to the Chiefs' tight end, reported to Life and Style, the couple will soon be engaged by the end of this year. Travis could propose to the 'Cruel Summer' singer on her birthday. "Travis has something special planned,' revealed the Insider.

Now, the actual news is that the proposal could happen during a romantic dinner that Travis is planning for just the two of them. Or it could be during the semi-surprise birthday party, the planning of which has already started at the Chiefs' tight end's end.

"There are whispers that he could use the opportunity to propose—that's what everyone, including Taylor, is hoping for!" explained the Insider. Well, after moving in with Travis Kelce in his USD 6 million Kansas City house, the next big step seems to be a proposal.

From Travis Kelce first talking about Taylor Swift on his New Heights podcast to him planning for a romantic proposal, the Chiefs' tight end has come a long way in their relationship. While it was recently revealed what NFL WAGS think of Travis-Taylor , what you think of them still remains a mystery.

Share your thoughts about the couple in the comment section below. We cannot wait to interact with you.