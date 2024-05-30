Is Travis Kelce Starring In Happy Gilmore 2 Alongside Adam Sandler? NFL Star Reveals

Travis Kelce, the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has put to rest the swirling rumors about his involvement in the upcoming sequel to the cult classic, Happy Gilmore. Despite the buzz suggesting he would join Adam Sandler in the much-anticipated film, Kelce has dismissed these claims as mere "conspiracy theories."

The NFL star addressed the speculation during an episode of his podcast, New Heights, co-hosted with his brother, Jason Kelce.

"I didn't even know there was a job opening for Happy Gilmore 2. If there is, I'll be a ------- extra," Kelce quipped, highlighting his enthusiasm for the project despite not being involved. He expressed his admiration for Sandler, stating, "I've been a huge fan of the Sand-man, but this is exactly what it says—a conspiracy theory."

Sandler confirms sequel plans

Adam Sandler has confirmed that a sequel to the 1996 classic is indeed in development. Sandler plans to reprise his iconic role, with the script currently being written. He has also hinted at a star-studded cast list, including golf legends Tiger Woods and John Daly. However, despite the rumors, Kelce is not part of this lineup.

Looking ahead: Kelce’s Hollywood aspirations

Although Kelce is not slated to appear in Happy Gilmore 2, he has shown a keen interest in pursuing acting. The NFL star is set to make his acting debut in Ryan Murphy's upcoming horror series Grotesquerie this fall. On his podcast, Kelce expressed his openness to various acting opportunities.

"Any way I can get on a Happy Gilmore film or Adam Sandler film or set, count me in," he said, showcasing his enthusiasm for the acting world.

Kelce's brother, Jason, weighed in on the rumors, revealing his skepticism about the speculation circulating on platforms like Reddit. "There doesn't seem like there's a lot of evidence," Jason stated bluntly.

Despite debunking the Happy Gilmore 2 casting rumors, Kelce remains optimistic about his future in acting. He jokingly pondered potential roles he could play in the sequel, from a heckler in the crowd to Happy's caddy.

"I'm trying to think of what role... would I be the old guy? The ------- heckling from the crowd? I did just do a gameshow; maybe I can be the Bob Barker guy... I could be Shooter's caddy, you could be Happy's caddy," he mused.

As Kelce contemplates life after football, he remains committed to exploring opportunities in the entertainment industry. He concluded the podcast episode with a prophetic statement about his Hollywood ambitions.

"I'll do anything in that movie. I'll be a part of it any way I possibly can," he said, indicating his readiness to embrace a new career path once he retires from the NFL.

