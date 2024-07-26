Is Trinity Rodman Related to Dennis Rodman? Exploring the Relation Between USWNT Star and the NBA Legend

If you’re watching Trinity Rodman play for the USWNT at the Olympics (as one of the youngest athletes there) or World Cup, you might think, “Hey, that name sounds familiar. Is she related to Dennis Rodman, the Hall of Fame basketball star?”

The answer is yes; Dennis Rodman is her father.

The younger Rodman was one of the most promising prospects in the U.S. women's youth system before making her debut for the senior national team in 2022. She has been a regular since, but from an early age, she was determined to make the last name her own.

READ MORE: When Michael Jordan Got Honest About Dennis Rodman in 1995; DETAILS Inside

Trinity Rodman and Dennis Rodman's relationship

Despite being the daughter of an NBA Hall of Famer, Trinity said via People in March 2023 that she doesn’t often get compared to her father.

"I think maybe when I was younger, a lot of people had this expectation that everything was handed to me, but in terms of actually on the field, I don't think I struggled that much with that, just because we do play different sports and I don't think anybody had the performance expectations in a sense,” she explained.

Advertisement

Dennis Rodman's NBA career

Dennis is best known for his NBA career. He played as a power forward and a small forward, starting with the Detroit Pistons from 1986 to 1993. He then spent a few seasons with the San Antonio Spurs from 1993 to 1995 before being traded to the Chicago Bulls, where he played from 1995 to 1998. In his final NBA years, he played for the Los Angeles Lakers in 1999 and the Dallas Mavericks in 2000.

Often considered one of the best rebounders in NBA history, Dennis, who recently went viral for his criticism of Steve Kerr, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011, shortly after the Pistons retired his jersey. He was also included in the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team in October 2021.

Who is Trinity Rodman's mother?

Trinity Rodman is the daughter of Michelle Moyer, Dennis Rodman's third wife, following Annie Bakes and Carmen Electra. Rodman and Electra were married for 82 days.

Advertisement

Moyer is the mother to Trinity, her older brother DJ Rodman, and Yana Lima, a child from a previous marriage. She married Rodman in May 2003 and filed for divorce in 2004. They remained legally married until 2012, when she filed for divorce again.

Despite receiving little financial support from Dennis Rodman and while caring for three children, Moyer allowed her youngest daughter to get a membership to 24-Hour Fitness, helping the then-16-year-old budding soccer star thrive.

READ MORE: Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Trinity Is Dating NFL Star Trinity Benson as they get ‘Trinity Squared’

Who are Trinity Rodman's siblings?

Trinity Rodman's brother is 22-year-old DJ Rodman, who, like his father, has made a name for himself in basketball. DJ Rodman graduated in 2019 from JSerra Catholic School (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.), where he was rated as a two-star prospect and the 112th-best small forward in the country per 247Sports' Composite rankings.

DJ Rodman played at Washington State from 2019–23. He appeared in 111 games for the Cougars (42 starts). For his career, he averaged 5.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 39.9 percent from the field.

Advertisement

Trinity Rodman's half-sister is 35-year-old Alexis Rodman, the daughter of Dennis Rodman and his first wife, Annie Bakes. Like Trinity, Alexis Rodman has not always had the best relationship with her father, as he himself told ESPN ahead of the 2019 release of the documentary "Rodman: For Better or Worse." Alexis Rodman is married to Robert Bunfill, and they share a son, Vincent.