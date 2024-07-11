Is UFC a Legitimate Sport or Just Entertainment? Dustin Poirier Reveals

Although never having won a title, Dustin Poirier is still a legend of the MMA game. His contributions to UFC and the sport are unquestionable. But no one is raising questions about him. He is the one doing it. And on who? On the company itself.

Yes, UFC is getting questioned by Dustin Poirier. Is UFC not legitimate and just an entertainment company? Many legends and fans would disagree. But everyone has an opinion and Poirier expressed his. Let's find out why the question is being raised.

Poirier punches back: UFC - sport or spectacle?

Dustin Poirier was on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani recently. In the podcast, he discussed various stuff happening within the company like Conor McGregor's pullout and his injury. Around that time he also talked about the potential Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira matchup and also talked about why Tom Aspinall vs Jon Jones would be a bigger matchup than Stipe Miocic vs Jones.

While discussing this he questioned UFC's legitimacy and said, "If it’s a legit sport then I guess the next guy in line at 205 would be Ankalaev and you have to do it just for the respect of the game. But, if it’s entertainment, Jon Jones vs Alex is the one."

Ariel Helwani bounced to the opportunity and questioned him, "What do you think, is it sport or is it entertainment?" Dustin Poirier's answer wasn't a certain one. He said, "Sometimes it's sport and sometimes it's [entertainment], it depends on what day of the week I guess."

According to Poirier, this is with concern to Michael Chandler getting offered a title shot ahead of other fighters doing better than him. What do you think? Is being a bigger draw and having more popularity enough to get ahead of other fighters?

Poirier weighs in on Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira

Talking on the same podcast, The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Poirier shared his excitement for a potential Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira matchup . Poirier highlighted the blockbuster appeal, saying, “Aspinall is like, obviously legit, he’s the interim champion, he’s beat some good guys, but he doesn’t have that aura that Alex and Jones have. It’s the perfect time for it—it’s bigger, it’s a blockbuster [fight], bro. …Dude, Jon Jones versus Alex is the one.”

While fans echo Poirier’s sentiments, there are hurdles. Jones is recovering from a pectoral injury and has hinted at retiring after his bout with Stipe Miocic. Meanwhile, the UFC might prefer Pereira to defend his light heavyweight title a few more times. Plus, a fighter has already issued a warning to Pereira.

And that fighter is Magomedov Ankalaev as he is riding high on confidence. His wrestling skills are impeccable, but while issuing Pereira a challenge, he promised him that he wouldn't go on the ground and would overpower Alex Pereira in his own game of striking.

Do you agree with Poirier's views on UFC prioritizing entertainment, or do you think merit should always come first? Share your thoughts.