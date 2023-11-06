Is Victor Wembanyama NBA's tallest player? Rookie sensation vs. basketball tallest legends

Victor Wembanyama, the newest addition to the NBA this season, was selected by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 NBA Draft. The young NBA star showcases unparalleled skills for an athlete of his size.

Making his debut against the Dallas Mavericks, Wembanyama, standing at an impressive 7 feet 4 inches tall, positions himself as one of the tallest active NBA players. However, whether he is the tallest player in the NBA at present remains uncertain.

As of now, both Wembanyama and Boban Marjanovic share a height of seven feet and four inches, making them the tallest active players in the NBA.

Wembanyama's athletic abilities stem from a rich sports bloodline; his father was a track and field athlete, his mother is a former basketball player and coach, and even his grandfather played professional basketball.

While Wembanyama and Boban hold the record for the tallest active NBA players, they do not claim the title of the tallest basketball player in history. Legends of the game surpass them in height.

Tallest NBA Players ever

The tallest NBA Player of all time is Gheorghe Muresan he played in the NBA from 1993 to 2000. He played majorly for the Washington Bullets and retired after getting injured.



He was 7 foot 7 inches tall which makes him the tallest NBA player of all time

List of tallest players in the NBA

Atlanta Hawks: Clint Capela, Onyeka Okongwu, and Mouhamed Gueye – each standing at 6 feet 10 inches.

Boston Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis – towering at 7 feet 2 inches, and two more players measuring 7 feet.

Brooklyn Nets: Nic Claxton – with a height of 6 feet 11 inches.

Charlotte Hornets: Nick Richards and Mark Williams – both standing at an impressive 7 feet.

Chicago Bulls: Andre Drummond – at a height of 6 feet 11 inches.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Evan Mobley – reaching a height of 6 feet 11 inches.

Dallas Mavericks: Dereck Lively II – towering at 7 feet 1 inch.

Denver Nuggets: Jay Huff – with a height of 7 feet 1 inch.

Detroit Pistons: James Wiseman – measuring 6 feet 11 inches.

Golden State Warriors: Dario Saric – standing at 6 feet 10 inches.

Houston Rockets: Boban Marjanovic – holding the record at an impressive 7 feet 4 inches.

Indiana Pacers: Myles Turner – standing at 6 feet 11 inches.

Los Angeles Clippers: Ivica Zubac – reaching a height of 7 feet.

Los Angeles Lakers: Jaxson Hayes – towering at 7 feet.

Memphis Grizzlies: Santi Aldama – standing tall at 7 feet.

Miami Heat: Thomas Bryant, Nikova Jovic, and Orlando Robinson – all measuring 6 feet 10 inches.

Milwaukee Bucks: Brook Lopez and Robin Lopez – both reaching a height of 7 feet 1 inch.

Minnesota Timberwolves: Rudy Gobert – towering at 7 feet 1 inch.

