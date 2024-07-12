Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? All You Need to Know About Spurs Superstar's Availability vs Serbia

On Friday, Victor Wembanyama will play an exhibition match against Serbia as the NBA star has been declared fit to participate. When it comes to experience, the Frenchman undoubtedly has less than the more seasoned players. However, Wembanyama is physically superior to nearly every member of the Serbian squad.

The seven-foot-tall NBA player for the San Antonio Spurs is coming off a fantastic rookie campaign. In a team that finished last season with the worst record in the Western Conference, he averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.

Wemby fared better than his peers from the same draft class, winning the Rookie of the Year award. He was the main attraction in practically every Spurs game, carrying them on his own even when facing the most formidable opponents in the league. He also won the Defensive Player of the Year award and was a formidable force on the court both offensively and defensively.

Injury concerns for Wemby?

During his first NBA season, Victor Wembanyama did not sustain any significant injuries. Although he occasionally missed games due to minor ankle issues, he was healthy throughout the entire season. This was a big boost for the Spurs, as Wemby's slender frame was a cause of concern during the draft for many fans.

It's because Wembanyama takes great care of his physical health. Although the Frenchman's large frame gives him a significant advantage on the basketball court, his body requires appropriate training and exercises to maintain its fitness and reduce the chance of injury.

Advertisement

Can the Wembanyama-Gobert duo lead France to big success this summer?

Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama are the two most well-known players in French basketball. These two "stifle towers" are at the center of France's formidable defense. Rudy Gobert, a 7'1" player, is currently the winner of the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. He has won this title four times during his NBA career, cementing his place among the game's greatest defenders ever.

Victor Wembanyama, a young talent, is accompanied by Gobert. The 7'4" superstar from the San Antonio Spurs is a defensive nightmare in the paint, but he also has a unique set of offensive abilities. More physical play is permitted by the FIBA rules, and three-second violations in the paint are not enforced. This makes Wemby and Gobert even more effective defenders by enabling them to establish themselves close to the basket.

ALSO READ: Victor Wembanyama Opens Up On First Fine In His NBA Career; Explains Why He Threw Ball Into Stands Vs Knicks