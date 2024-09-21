Is Zilla Fatu Making WWE debut? Huge Update on Roman Reigns' Cousin’s Wrestling Career

There has been a lot of speculation on the debut of certain superstars, especially for the Bloodline faction in WWE. Paul Heyman has previously said that there might be debuts in the Bloodline storyline. Jey Uso recently also said the same.

So, there’s a rumor that Roman Reigns’ cousin, Zilla Fatu, might be on his way to WWE. The speculations gained momentum when Fatu’s wrestling promotion, GameChanger Wrestling (GCW), announced on social media that he wouldn’t be appearing in any further shows.

“Zilla Fatu will not be appearing on tonight’s GCW event in Philadelphia or any GCW shows for the foreseeable future. We tried our best to avoid this situation, but we have reached an impasse,” GCW wrote via X.

Further, Zilla Fatu would not be an ordinary superstar but the son of a late WWE legend. His father had a storied WWE career from 2006-2009 when he wrestled as a Samoan beast, Umaga. However, Umaga passed away due to sudden cardiac arrest in 2009. Zilla Fatu’s WWE debut will add a lot to his father’s legacy in wrestling.

So when is Zilla Fatu expected to make his WWE debut? The 25-year-old wrestler might be seen at WWE’s next PLE Bad Blood on October 5, where Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu would be up against Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

However, it isn’t clear which faction Zilla Fatu would join: Roman Reigns’ OG Bloodline or Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline. Since there is another potential Anoa’i wrestler, Hikuleo, who is expected to join Solo Sikoa’s faction, it appears Zilla Fatu shall join Roman Reigns.

Moreover, Reigns hasn’t yet formed his OG bloodline, and when he does bring his brothers together, including The Usos and Sami Zayn, Zilla Fatu would then join Roman Reigns. So, let’s wait and watch when the debut of Zilla Fatu happens.

