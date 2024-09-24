Is Zilla Fatu Not Making WWE Debut? Huge Update On Roman Reigns' Cousin's Next Move

Roman Reigns’ cousin, Zilla Fatu, was highly anticipated to make his WWE debut, as he had abruptly cut ties with his previous promotion, Game Changer Wrestling (GCW). After reportedly not showing up at the appearance, the company had also ended its ties with ‘The Main One’.

Since Zilla Fatu had in the past made some social media posts regarding the WWE Bloodline story, it was believed that the anoa’i wrestler might be moving to the WWE. However, Fightful Select recently reported that the youngster has not signed a contract with the WWE.

It further reported that Fatu had some disagreement with GCW about an agreed rate and had a management team that wanted to talk to GCW, but this meeting didn’t happen. Thereby, it was rumored that Fatu is headed to WWE.

However, that might not be the case anymore. The 32-year-old wrestler is scheduled to make his debut with Limitless Wrestling. The promotion itself confirmed this development, and it wrote that Fatu shall make his appearance on October 26 Sunday at Fresh Blood.



So, Fatu shall not be seen in the WWE at least for the next few weeks, as the wrestler shall work with another promotion. Zilla Fatu’s debut in WWE, however, would have blown the roof certainly.

He wasn’t just another rookie making his WWE debut; his father was a cherished wrestler in WWE. Zilla Fatu is the son of the late WWE superstar Umaga (Edi Fatu). Umaga was a strong, ruthless Samoan beast who competed with the likes of John Cena, Kane, Big Show, Batista, and The Great Khali.

Advertisement

However, his untimely demise in 2009 due to a heart attack created a void in the WWE roster, and his position could never be fulfilled. His son, Zilla Fatu, with his WWE debut as a member of Bloodline would have certainly been an emotional one for the superstars as well as the fans. Let’s see now when the debut of Zilla Fatu in WWE happens.