Isaiah Buggs Released by Kansas City Chiefs After His Second Arrest of 2024 Offseason

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to domestic violence, assault, and animal cruelty

Isaiah Buggs, who used to play for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been in deep legal trouble. Due to this, the team had to let the former Pittsburgh Steller go. Now the chiefs have released Buggs, as he will face imprisonment for the second time.

The incident took place in 2024, which made his personal and professional life a mess. The most recent incident unfolded in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He faced accusations of breaking into the home of his estranged partner, who is also the mother of his child. It all happened on June 16.

The reason that led the Kansas City Chiefs to cut Isaiah Buggs from the team

The team shared a post on their official X account about the release. The post read, "We have released DT Isaiah Buggs." Soon, fans reacted, saying that the team did the right thing, but it took quite a while.

According to the reports, he was armed with a tire iron and confronted her upstairs. Which resulted in injuries, as described in court documents. A TMZ report stated that her wrist had several scratch marks, and she even had broken clip-on toenails.

Following the altercation, authorities arrested Buggs on charges of second-degree domestic violence. Not only that, he was also charged with second-degree assault. He was held in Tuscaloosa County Jail under a 24-hour domestic violence hold. Later, he was released on a $5,000 bond. Despite the seriousness of the charges, Buggs has yet to issue a public statement addressing the incident.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: NFL Star Deven Thompkins’ Attorney Responds to Ex-Wife Maria Castilhos’ Allegation of Domestic Violence

Buggs, aged 27, had joined Kansas earlier in 2024. He signed a futures contract after spending the previous season on the team’s practice squad. The footballer’s journey began with the Pittsburgh Steelers. There, the team drafted him in the sixth round of the 2019 draft.

Before trying his foot for the Chiefs, he played two seasons with the Detroit Lions and three with the Steelers. He has accumulated around 89 tackles and two sacks throughout his professional career.

The legal issues made Kansas release him, which stands as a major setback in his career. Both his professional and personal image are at stake. Despite showing a promising lead on the ground, the serious legal charges made his future uncertain.

The situation actively forces enthusiasts to think about the on- and off-field behaviors of their favorite players. For Buggs, the allegations have jeopardized his standing within the NFL. Not only that, but it has also cast a shadow over his personal reputation.

Advertisement

Isaiah Buggs’ previous action, which caused legal issue

This is not the only disturbing incident he has been a part of. Earlier in May 2024, Buggs surrendered himself to the Tuscaloosa police due to his action. A warrant was issued against Buggs on the charges of cruelty to dogs. However, according to the reports, his offensive act took place in March.

According to the warrant, two dogs were found malnourished and neglected on the porch of an abundant property rented by Buggs. This led to misdemeanor warrants for second-degree charges against Buggs for cruelty to pet animals.

In response to these allegations, Buggs' agent, Trey Robinson, released an opposing statement. He asserted that Buggs neither owned nor was aware of the dogs left behind at the property. Robinson suggested that the charges were connected to broader issues involving Buggs' ownership of a hookah lounge in Tuscaloosa. And which has faced citations and legal challenges.

Advertisement

Also read: Legal Troubles Mount for Chiefs Amid Isaiah Buggs’ Arrest in Alabama Over Domestic Violence and Burglary Charges

The allegations of domestic violence and animal cruelty are serious matters that resonate beyond the realm of sports. It raises serious questions about the ethics and responsibility of the players.

As the legal proceedings unfold, Buggs and his legal team are likely preparing to address the allegations. The outcome of these cases will not only shape Buggs' future in professional football but also his personal life and public perception.

Let us know in the comments what you think about the chief’s reaction to his action.