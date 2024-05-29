Isaiah Thomas Claims He Was Held at Gunpoint by Kid With AK47 Who Let Him Go After Recognizing NBA Star

Over the weekend, two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas had a frightening encounter with a gun-wielding kid, which he believes his fame possibly saved his life.

Isaiah Thomas, the guard for Phoenix Suns, revealed on X that the experience was a significant life-altering event.

He narrated how a child brandishing an AK-47 confronted his group while they were in Thomas's hometown, Tacoma, Washington, on Monday. However, the child recognized him and held him back strangely due to his fame.

Taking to social media, the 5-foot-9 NBA guard expressed his relief over the incident but did not mention reasons or specific locations. He also used this post to plea for a redirection of our youth away from embracing violence.

He posted on X, conveying his concern about the behaviors of young kids currently, saying, "Really trippin on how these young kids are moving around!!!

I really had a life-changing moment yesterday where a kid pulled an AK47 out on me and the homies and if it wasn't for who I was and him recognizing me in my own city he probably woulda ended all of our lives. Be SAFE," Thomas posted on X.

"We just gotta pray for these young men!!! God was working yesterday frfr. Damn it coulda all been over that quick smh. FOR NO REASON AT ALL!!!!!”

Interestingly, Thomas deleted the post a few hours later, creating skepticism about the occurrence's authenticity.

Where is Isaiah Thomas's hometown?

Isaiah Thomas, born on February 7, 1989, in Tacoma, Washington, spent his high school years at Senior High School in University Place, Washington. Throughout his junior year, he led his team with an average of 31.2 points per game.

In pursuit of a scholarship, he followed this stellar performance with an additional senior year at South Kent School in South Kent, Connecticut, where he graduated in 2008.

Thomas didn’t mention the specific location of the latest incident. However, judging by his reference to Tacoma as “my city” in a recent picture he posted with rapper Lil Wayne during a local performance, it appears likely it was Tacoma.

There's a precedent of NBA players using their celebrity status to fend off potentially disastrous situations.

For instance, in 2011, Philadelphia 76ers guard Lou Williams found himself in a threatening situation on Christmas Eve. A gunman stopped Williams' car in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood, brandishing a weapon.

Yet, remarkably, Williams managed to dissuade his attacker from the planned robbery by revealing the would-be robber was a fan of Williams' off-court endeavors.

As a token of appreciation and to diffuse the situation further, Williams even went as far as treating the gunman to a meal at McDonald's.

