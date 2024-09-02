Isaiah Thomas Reveals Who Was The First Player to 'Bust His A**' In NBA

Isaiah Thomas, one of the most talented point guards in NBA history, is known for his exceptional scoring ability and playmaking skills. Throughout his career, he earned several notable accolades, including two NBA All-Star selections in 2016 and 2017, as well as All-NBA Second Team honors in 2017.

During an appearance on the Knuckleheads podcast, Thomas was asked to name the first player who gave him a tough time in the NBA. He immediately mentioned Stephen Curry.

Stephen Curry has consistently challenged defenders throughout his career, and Isaiah Thomas was among those who struggled against him.

"It was Curry, for sure," Thomas recalled. "Back then, the Warriors were just on the verge of becoming a strong team. Curry was a tough matchup... We had our battles, but yeah, he got me a few times," Thomas admitted. "It took me a while to start figuring things out. Once I had more opportunities, I started to get my payback. But yeah, Curry was definitely one of the guys who got the better of me early on."

Thomas was especially dangerous as a shooter, excelling from mid-range and displaying his ability to score from various spots on the court. His aggressive drives to the basket and acrobatic finishes made him a formidable opponent, even at a height of just 5'9".

His intelligence on the court made him a smart passer and a clever playmaker, significantly contributing to his team’s offensive strategies. Thomas is frequently compared to other great point guards in terms of legacy, blending the aggression of Russell Westbrook, Steve Nash's control, and Jason Kidd's leadership.

He is best remembered as the face of the Detroit Pistons championship teams in the late 1980s and early 1990s, where he played a pivotal role in securing two NBA titles. His legendary playoff performance, scoring 25 points in a quarter despite a severely injured ankle, further solidified his reputation as a clutch player.

There’s no shame in losing to Curry, even if Curry hadn't yet reached his prime when Thomas entered the NBA as the 60th pick in the 2011 Draft by the Sacramento Kings. Back then, you could see glimpses of the player Curry would become, and in their fourth meeting in December 2012, he scored 32 points, hitting 7 of 12 three-pointers.

As time passed, Curry's outstanding performances became more consistent and eventually became his standard. In 2014, he made his first All-Star appearance, and the following year, he won the first of his two MVP awards. By that point, Curry was dominating everyone.

