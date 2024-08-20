IShowSpeed Hints Potential Collab With Tom Brady During Recent Encounter at Fanatics Feat

American internet personality and online streamer IShowSpeed recently met Tom Brady at the Fanatics Feat in New York City on August 16, 2024, only to hint to fans about a possible collaboration between the two. The YouTube sensation, who had been invited to the event due to his rapid rise to fame, shared the spotlight with the NFL player and Lil Wayne at the event.

Shortly after this, both IShowSpeed and Brady got engaged in some talks and even shook hands with each other, delighting fans alike. This comes before the young talent attempted to impress the star-studded crowd at Fanatics Fest with a signature backflip.

Moreover, IShowSpeed suggested that the 47-year-old quarterback start streaming and playing Fortnite in his videos, along with doing IRL streams. The 19-year-old also shared his thoughts on collaborating with Brady and invited him to create content together. In Brady's new YouTube video, the two then discussed the possibility of teaming up on a streaming platform—a significant conversation, especially since they both reside in Miami.

An X user took to the platform to share a video clip of them and wrote, “Tom Brady had iShowSpeed featured in his new YouTube video and they spoke on collabing for streams/videos since they both live in Miami.”

Check the video now:

It is important to highlight that IShowSpeed initially began posting gaming content on YouTube in 2016. However, due to his aberrant behavior and comments, he received worldwide recognition in 2021.

Meanwhile, Brady, who played 23 seasons for the NFL before retiring in 2023, has recently started a YouTube channel titled Last Week with Tom. The former New England Patriots player will offer fans an intimate look into his post-NFL life through this medium.

In addition to this, Brady is also gearing up for his NFL broadcasting debut. He was recently spotted practicing his broadcasting skills alongside play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt on Sunday, August 18, during a matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the San Francisco 49ers.

It is worth mentioning that Brady signed a massive contract with Fox Sports earlier this year, and he will now start his first season as an announcer. He will make his broadcasting debut for Fox on Sept. 8 during the 4:25 p.m. ET game between the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns.

Thus, it will remain to be seen how the NFL GOAT will fare as he fully transitions into a broadcasting career after his remarkable NFL journey.

