Isiah Pacheco Injury Update: How Long Will Kansas City Chiefs RB Be Out?

Isiah Pacheco, the star running back for the Kansas City Chiefs, will miss time after fracturing his fibula in Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Pacheco left the stadium using crutches and wearing a walking boot. He initially limped off the field following the injury.

Rapoport added that Pacheco will undergo additional tests on Monday to assess any potential associated damage and determine the expected duration of his absence.

Typically, a fractured fibula sidelines a player for four to six weeks, which could result in Pacheco being placed on the Injured Reserve list.

This injury adds to the Chiefs' recent roster challenges, following the announcement that wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown will miss the entire 2024 season due to a sternoclavicular injury sustained in the preseason.

Despite the setback, the Chiefs secured a victory in the closing moments of Sunday’s game against the Bengals. A late pass interference penalty on Cincinnati's Daijahn Anthony, for hitting Rashee Rice before he could make a play, gave the Chiefs a fresh set of downs with 38 seconds remaining, allowing them to reach field goal range.

Kansas City secured a 26–25 victory when Harrison Butker nailed a 51-yard field goal.

Recovery time for a fibula fracture depends on the injury's severity and whether surgery is necessary. Here’s an overview of typical recovery periods:

- Minor Fibula Fractures: Full recovery takes about 6 weeks.

- Most Cases: Recovery usually spans 3 to 6 months, with 6 to 8 weeks of immobilization followed by gradual weight-bearing activities.

- Surgical Cases: Recovery takes 3 to 6 months, with 6 to 8 weeks post-surgery before weight-bearing begins, followed by rehabilitation.

- Spiral Fractures: Healing generally takes 3 to 6 months, involving immobilization and restricted weight-bearing.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco signed a 4-year rookie contract in 2022 worth $3,739,108, with an average annual payout of $934,777. His deal includes a $79,108 signing bonus and fully guaranteed money of the same amount. In 2024, his salary cap charge will be $1,004,777, making up 0.4% of the Chiefs’ cap. His contract ranks 108th among 165 running backs. Pacheco’s base salary is $870,000 for 2023 and $985,000 for 2024.

The signing bonus is prorated at $19,777 per year. Over the contract's duration, Pacheco’s total earnings are estimated at $3.7 million, with a net worth between $1-3 million. To date, he has earned $784,108 in his NFL career. As a 7th-round draft pick, his contract provides financial security while he proves his worth in the league. His future performance will influence whether the Chiefs extend his contract.

