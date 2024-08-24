Isiah Thomas Calls Out Michael Jordan and Bulls for Mistreatment of Former GM Jerry Krause

NBA great Isiah Thomas recently expressed his displeasure on social media about the continued disregard for former Chicago Bulls general manager Jerry Krause. Thomas defended Krause's legacy in an interaction with fans on X (previously Twitter), saying the general manager was undervalued for his part in creating the Bulls' winning dynasty. His remarks rekindled a heated discussion over Krause's accomplishments and the tense dynamics inside the Bulls organization.

With regard to the Bulls' ascent to prominence in the 1990s, Thomas, who guided the Detroit Pistons during their "Bad Boys" era, offers a distinct viewpoint. After all, before Michael Jordan and the Bulls passed them, the Pistons controlled the Eastern Conference. Thomas still thinks highly of Krause and feels that his contribution to building one of the best teams in NBA history has been unfairly overlooked, despite their differences.

On X, Thomas shared his thoughts with fans, calling Krause a “genius” who was instrumental in the Bulls’ six championships. “I have great respect for Jerry Krause,” Thomas wrote in one tweet. “He was a genius who deserved way more respect than the Bulls sadly gave him.”

Thomas highlighted Krause’s pivotal decisions, such as adding versatile players like Toni Kukoc, who, in Thomas’ words, was a “brilliant” acquisition. Kukoc’s ability to stretch the floor with his shooting and playmaking skills as a 6'11" forward helped cement the Bulls' place as a dominant force during their second three-peat in the late ‘90s.



Krause’s role in building the Bulls dynasty

Though Thomas and many other knowledgeable observers of the game point out that Krause's efforts in the front office cannot be disregarded, the Bulls dynasty of the 1990s is frequently seen through the prism of Michael Jordan's greatness. Krause made decisions that paid dividends, most known for arranging the 1987 NBA Draft deal for Scottie Pippen. Jordan found the ideal supplementary player in Pippen, whom he acquired from the Seattle SuperSonics, and the two of them turned the Bulls into a title contender.

Krause oversaw the addition of important role players to Chicago, including Dennis Rodman, Horace Grant, and Steve Kerr. All of these players contributed significantly to the Bulls' championship runs and helped assemble a team that ruled the NBA for almost ten years. In addition to Jordan's exceptional skill, Krause put together a supporting cast that helped elevate Jordan to GOAT status, which contributed to the Bulls' dynasty's success.

The controversial end to the Bulls dynasty

While Krause’s brilliance in building the Bulls’ powerhouse team is undeniable, his legacy took a darker turn toward the end of the franchise’s dominant run. Krause became increasingly unpopular due to his insistence that "front offices win championships, not players." This sentiment did not sit well with the team, especially with Jordan and head coach Phil Jackson, leading to friction within the organization.

The ESPN documentary The Last Dance exposed this tension, which peaked during the Bulls' 1997–1998 season. Jackson and Krause's relationship soured, and Krause made it plain that Jackson would not be coming back to lead the team following the season, no matter what happened. Jordan, who had been a Jackson supporter for a long time, said he would not play for another coach. After the Bulls won their sixth title, Jordan announced his second retirement, and important players like Pippen were traded away, therefore ending the team's success. Krause made this decision.

Isiah Thomas stands firm

Thomas countered the widely held belief that Krause is to blame for the Bulls' collapse with a string of tweets. He proposed that rather than being demonized, Krause ought to be honored for his contribution in putting together the parts that made it possible for Jordan and the Bulls to rule the NBA.

Much of the criticism directed at Krause stems from his decision to push Jackson out and dismantle the team, but Thomas argued that Krause’s overall contributions should not be overlooked because of how things ended. “Like it or not,” Thomas wrote, “Krause played a huge role in their success and Michael would not be considered the GOAT today had Krause not surrounded him with championship-level teammates.”

The fact that Isiah Thomas backed Jerry Krause demonstrates the legacy of the former Bulls general manager. Krause deserves credit for helping to create the dynasty, even though his decisions ultimately led to the collapse of one of the greatest teams in NBA history.



