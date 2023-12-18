Islam Makhachev, Alex Pereira, and more: Vote for the Best UFC fighter this year

UFC had an incredible year! 2023 is definitely going down as one of the most epic years in UFC history. Mixed martial arts is skyrocketing in popularity and becoming one of the fastest-growing sports worldwide. We've been treated to countless mind-blowing events, from Champion vs Champion matchups to the unforgettable moment when Alex Pereira claimed the UFC light heavyweight championship.

Jon Jones came back to the UFC in 2023 and managed to snatch the UFC heavyweight championship, making him the two-division champion of the UFC.

On the other hand, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev fought two major champions vs champion matches against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkonovski.

Sean Strickland captured the UFC middleweight championship after defeating former UFC champion Israel Adesanya. And many more spectacular moments. In this particular article, we will pick five UFC fighters and revisit their highlights of the year 2023.

ALSO READ: UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev calls out UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards; says THIS

UFC fighter of the year 2023: top 5

Islam Makhachev

In 2022, Islam Makhachev became the UFC lightweight champion by defeating Charles Oliviera. He kicked off the year by challenging Alexander Volkanovski, the UFC featherweight champion, for the coveted title of the number one pound-for-pound fighter.

Advertisement

Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski squared off for the first time at UFC 284. It was a nail-biting fight, with many experts leaning towards Alexander Volkanovski as the winner. However, the decision ultimately favored Islam Makhachev, granting him the victory.

Makhachev was set to face Charles Oliviera for the second time at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. However, just 11 days before the fight, Charles had to withdraw due to an injury.

Stepping up to the challenge, Alexander Volkanovski took his place as the replacement fighter. Little did anyone expect that Makhachev would stun the world by knocking out Volkanovski in the very first round with a brutal head kick.

This incredible victory led to Makhachev being ranked as the number one pound-for-pound fighter by the UFC, especially after Jon Jones suffered an injury.

Jon Jones

Jon Jones, without a doubt, is one of the greatest UFC fighters in history. After a hiatus of nearly three years, Jon "Bones" Jones made his triumphant return to the Octagon.

Notably, he stepped up to the heavyweight division, which is a higher-weight class. Following Francis Ngannou's departure from the UFC and relinquishing the heavyweight championship, Jon Jones was set to face Criyl Gane for the coveted title.

In an impressive display of skill, Jones submitted Gane in the first round, securing his position as a two-division champion.

However, his anticipated bout against Stipe Moicic at UFC 295 had to be canceled due to an injury suffered by Bones. The fight against Criyl Gane clearly demonstrated that Jon Jones remains one of the most exceptional mixed martial artists of all time.

Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira, a former two-division champion and ex-UFC middleweight champion, has proven himself to be one of the most skilled combat fighters in the world.

In a shocking turn of events, he defeated the undefeated UFC champion Isreal Adesanya in 2022. However, in 2023, Isreal Adesanya managed to capture the UFC middleweight championship after defeating Alex Pereira in their fourth fight.

Following this, Pereira made the decision to move up to the Light Heavyweight division. He faced off against Jiri, the former light heavyweight champion, at the main event of UFC 295.

Advertisement

In an impressive display of skill, Alex Pereira knocked out Jiri at UFC 295 and claimed the Light Heavyweight championship. This remarkable achievement made him the only fighter in the world to hold two division titles in both Glory and UFC.

Sean Strickland

In 2023, Sean Strickland had an incredible year that left the world in awe. He made headlines by winning the UFC middleweight championship at UFC 293, where he defeated Isreal Adesanya in the main event.

Adesanya, on the other hand, is scheduled to fight Dricus Du Plessis in 2024. Aside from his remarkable achievements in the octagon, Strickland is also famous for his entertaining trash-talking, which fans absolutely love.

In fact, he even got into a physical altercation with Dricus during the last pay-per-view event of the year, UFC 296.

Leon Edwards

In 2022, the world was left in awe as Leon Edwards delivered a stunning knockout to the reigning UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman.

The following year, in 2023, they crossed paths once again, but this time Edwards emerged victorious through a decision.

As the year progressed, Leon proved his mettle by defending his title against Colby Covington at UFC 296, the final event of the year.

Edwards displayed his dominance in both striking and ground game against Covington. It's worth mentioning that Leon Edwards holds an incredible undefeated streak of 13 wins, making him a force to be reckoned with in the UFC.

This concludes our in-depth analysis of the best UFC fighters of 2023. Now, it's your turn! Choose your favorite UFC fighter of the year and cast your vote below.

ALSO READ: What happened to Leon Edwards’ dad and what did Colby Covington say about him during UFC 296 presser?