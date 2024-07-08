Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov Accused of Cheating in UFC by Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Black Belt Craig Jones

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt Craig Jones recently uploaded a video accusing Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov of cheating. The video shows a compilation of their supposed tricks where they take advantage of the gloves.

Craig Jones exposes Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov

In recent times, a lot of fighters hailing from Dagestan have been getting recognition in the UFC. Due to their dominant wrestling-heavy fighting styles, it appears that their opponents have a tough time dismantling said methods.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev are currently the face of Dagestani wrestling. Despite their styles being heavily applauded by the MMA community, they are no strangers to cheating allegations.

Craig Jones is one of the most reputable trainers in the industry. Having coached several MMA fighters, Jones is seen as an elite-level grappler in the community.

The video shows a compilation of Islam Makhachev’s fights and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s training footage. This was overlaid by Craig Jones showing how their methods are overlooked in a step-by-step process.

Islam Makhachev’s fight against Charles Oliveira was shown as an example. Jones revealed that the Russian contender slips his fingers through his Do Bronx’s glove while they are engaged in a clinch. Grabbing the opponent’s gloves is said to be illegal in the UFC.

The Australian black belt also accuses referees of not penalizing the contenders for it. Jones offers several examples throughout the video that show Islam Makhachev grabbing his opponent’s gloves to give himself an advantage.

What’s next for Islam Makhachev?

Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev’s previous fight witnessed a dominating performance against Dustin Poirier. The Russian contender successfully defended his title at UFC 302.

Makhachev is the undisputed lightweight champion of the UFC. Going forward, there are no opponents for the champion to face in the division. He was recently called out by Michael Chandler as well.

MMA veteran Chael Sonnen revealed Michael Chandler to be the only option for the champion. However, it appears that Islam Makhachev is the least bit interested in fighting against Iron.

He also has a possible rematch against Arman Tsarukyan on the table. However, the hype for the fight appears close to none. Makhachev had expressed moving up to welterweight to face Leon Edwards in a potential clash.

After being challenged by Dustin Poirier for a rematch, the Diamond was rejected by the champion. He claimed he wanted to fight new contenders to challenge himself. Fans are excited to see what Islam Makhachev does going forward.