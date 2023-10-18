Islam Makhachev backs retired Khabib to beat UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland with ‘no effort’

Khabib Numagomedov is regarded as one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time. The Eagle retired undefeated with a win record of 29 wins and zero losses. He was the longest-reigning UFC lightweight. He retired early when his father passed away.

Islam Makhachev is a team member and a very close friend of Khabib. Is the current lightweight champion of the UFC. He is set to face featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 this Saturday. Makhachev talked about Khabib's return.

Makhachev posted a video of him and Eagle working out. Makhachev expressed via his Instagram account, that he was asked today in an interview, “Can Khabib come back and defeat UFC’s middleweight champion Sean Strickland “ to which Islam responded confidently yes if Khabib wants to come and he fights Strickland today he can easily defeat him. Makhachev added that Nurmagomadov never misses training.

This Saturday marks Khabib’s return to UFC. He will be assisting Makhachev during his match against Volkanovski.

Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev the current UFC Lightweight Champion, was supposed to face Charles Oliveira before Charles pulled out of the fight due to injury during his training camp. Later, Alexander Volkanovski stepped in as the replacement to challenge Islam Makhachev.

Last time Volkanovski, gave close fight to Islam Makhachev and almost dethroned him. This time on the short notice of just eleven days. The fight is going to be even more challenging for both fighters. Khabib’s UFC return is set for this Saturday, He will be in Makhachev’s corner to support him.

Additionally, Khabib joined Makhachev two weeks before the fight to assist him in training for his title defense. will be even on Islam’s corner to assist him in his match this Saturday.

In response to the replacement, Khabib stated on Instagram. “Brother if King Kong can make 155, ok bring this guy here.”

