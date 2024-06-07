Islam Makhachev Claims Arman Tsarukyan’s ‘Easy Fight’ Jibe Is Just to ‘Attract Attention’: ‘Have to Beat Him Second Time’

Islam Makhachev has responded to Arman Tsarukyan’s recent comments. Tsarukyan claimed their rematch would be an "easy fight." Makhachev dismissed these remarks, calling them attention-seeking. At UFC 302, Makhachev defended his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier.

It was a tough fight, but he secured a fifth-round submission win. Tsarukyan and Makhachev first fought in 2019. It was a high-level grappling match, with Makhachev winning by decision. Since then, both fighters have improved and risen in the ranks.

Tsarukyan recently criticized Makhachev's performance, calling him "slow." Now, fans are eagerly awaiting this potential rematch. Will Tsarukyan's bold claims hold up if they face each other again?

Makhachev dismisses Tsarukyan's trash talk

Islam Makhachev has finally responded to Arman Tsarukyan's bold claims about their potential rematch. In a recent interview, Makhachev addressed Tsarukyan's assertion that fighting him would be an easy task. “[Arman] is just chatting,” Makhachev said. “He tries to fight but cannot attract attention to himself. He is trying to somehow attract attention to himself with words.”

Meanwhile, Tsarukyan has been vocal about his confidence in defeating Makhachev. He criticized Makhachev's performance at UFC 302, where Makhachev defended his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier with a fifth-round submission. Tsarukyan stated, "It wasn’t the best performance. He got tired and he was slow. I feel like Islam doesn’t have very good conditioning."

Tsarukyan went even further, claiming that if he had fought Makhachev instead of Poirier, the outcome would have been different. “It would be a very easy fight for me,” Tsarukyan declared. “I could out-wrestle him that fight as well because he got tired. When you’re tired, you can’t do anything.”

Advertisement

Makhachev, however, remains unfazed by these remarks. He reminded everyone of their first fight in 2019, which he won by decision. “He already had a chance; I beat him once. I think we’ll have to beat him a second time,” Makhachev confidently stated.

The back-and-forth between these two fighters has certainly heated up the anticipation for a rematch. Fans are eager to see if Tsarukyan can back up his strong words or if Makhachev will prove his dominance once again.

Do you think Tsarukyan has what it takes to dethrone Makhachev, or will the champion continue his reign?