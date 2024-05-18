Islam Makhachev Credits Khabib Nurmagomedov for Paving the Way to His UFC Championship Win: DETAILS

UFC Lightweight champion and number one ranked pound-for-pound fighter Islam Makhachev is on his prime run. He will defend his title against former UFC interim champion Dustin Poirier at the UFC 302 pay-per-view.

Islam Makhachev and former undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Numragomedov are childhood friends. Both have been absolutely dominating champions like no one has ever seen before in the UFC.

Dagestani Champion recently made a guest appearance on the Pound for Pound podcast, which features former champions Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, to promote his upcoming fight at UFC 302.

Islam Makhachev credits Khabib Nurmagomedov for making a way for him to become UFC Lightweight champion.

Islam said, "For me, it's more easy because Khabib showed me the way. I just have to follow, do what he did Now he retired but he still push us. He comes after tomorrow to the (UFC 302 )camp, and it's gonna be like last 10 days. But I know, he will come and the last 10 days is gonna be so crazy."

Islam Makhachev Wants to face Conor McGregor

The history between the teams of Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Conor McGregor is one of the best rivalries in the history of the sport. The match between Conor McGregor and Khabib in 2018 was one of the craziest builds. The drama continued even after Khabib choked Conor McGregor.

Now that Khabib is retired, fans often ask for a match between Islam Makhachev and Conor McGregor. Former two-divisional champion Conor McGregor is gearing up for his return at UFC 303 pay-per-view this summer.

While talking about Conor McGregor on the Pound for Pound podcast, Islam Makhachev expressed that Notorious has passed his prime years and even claims he is different after Khabib Nurmagomedov's fight.

Islam said, "Why you say, 'He finished Conor twice?' Brother, everybody can finish Conor 10 times. Why not fight Conor? People have to be stupid to say no. Of course, I will fight with him, Brother, when I fight next, October or November. I can fight with McGregor in August or September."

If Conor McGregor manages to win against Michael Chandler and Islam Makhachev can defend and retain his championship against Dustin Poirier, the UFC can book Conor McGregor vs. Islam Makhachev; this fight could potentially break all of the UFC's records.

