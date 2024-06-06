Islam Makhachev Discusses Potential UFC Welterweight Championship Fight Against Leon Edwards: DETAILS Inside

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is resuming his dominant run with a 14-fight consecutive undefeated win streak. Makhachev recently defended his championship throne against former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at the UFC 302 event.

The fight between these two fighters was an absolute war, and both men gave their all. Dustin Poirier is called the best lightweight boxer, but Islam Makhachev fought with him toe to toe and even outboxed him at some point.

On the other hand, Islam Makhachev is one of the scariest and strongest wrestlers in the lightweight division. Still, Dustin Poirier managed to defend some of his best takedowns with brilliant counter-defence.

By the fifth round, both men were bruised, and their faces were red with blood. In the last round, Makhachev tricked Diamond with an old-school wrestling sweep, immediately turned it into a submission, and choked Dustin Poirier to retain his championship strap. In the post-fight interview, Makhachev made it clear that he now wants to add another strap on his shoulder.

Recently, Islam Makhachev spoke to Ushatayka about his potential champion vs. champion fight with UFC Leon Edwards for the welterweight championship.

Islam Makhachev said, “The welterweight champion is also very versatile, a good fighter with skills. We would have a good, competitive fight. I know I have a good chance for the second belt.”

Although Belal Muhammad, teammate and friend of Islam Makhachev, is the next in the line for the welterweight championship, Muhammad will lock horns with champion Leon Edwards at the UFC 304 pay-per-view.

Belal Muhammad expressed that if he manages to win the UFC welterweight title, he will never fight Islam Makhachev. Instead, he wants Islam Makhachev to move up to middleweight and fight UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis.

What Belal Muhammad actually said about facing Islam Makhachev

Belal Muhammad is gearing up and training hard for his upcoming fight for championship gold against current welterweight champion Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards at UFC 304. The event is scheduled for July 27, 2024, at the Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

Since Belal was announced as the championship contender, fans have been buzzing and asking questions about whether Islam Makhachev will fight his friend and teammate Belal Muhammad for the 170-pound strap if he wins it at UFC 304.

A couple of days back, Belal Muhammad spoke to MMAFighting, where he was asked about potentially fighting teammate and friend Islam Makhachev if he manages to win the UFC welterweight strap.

Belal Muhammad quickly turned down the offer, saying he would never fight Islam Makhachev. He expressed that The Russian Champion could move to 185 pounds and fight Dricus du Plessis instead.

Belal Muhammad said, “I would never fight Islam Makhachev,100%. But honestly, he could go up to 185 and beat Dricus du Plessis right now. Skip over 170 for a little bit, let me beat a couple of these younger guys, and then I'll go up to 185. He has plenty of time, man."

The right time will unveil what UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will do. Will he move up to the welterweight division to capture the championship, or will he jump directly to the middleweight division and create history? For now, Makhachev, Belal, and Dricus du Plessis have some unfinished work in their respective weight classes.

