Islam Makhachev Invites Charles Oliveira to Training Camp to Sharpen Wrestling Skills for Potential Colby Covington Fight

UFC fans are now just days away from witnessing another massive event, UFC 302, where UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will lock horns with former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at the main event for the championship gold.

Recently, Islam Makhachev made an appearance on UFC 302 Media Day, where he interacted with the media and answered some fans' questions ahead of his fight against Poirier.

While talking to Islam Makhachev, he expressed his views on former rival ex-UFC champion Charles Oliveira and his potential move up to 170 pounds and potentially face Colby Covington.

Makhachev expressed gratitude towards his former rival Charles Oliveira and said he invited Do Bronx to train wrestling at his camp. He even predicted Oliveira would finish Colby Covington.

Islam Makhachev said, "Charles is a good guy. If I can help him, he can join us in our camp in Dagestan. He has very good striking, so we can help him with wrestling."

Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier's predictions for their match at UFC 302

Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier will fight for the undisputed lightweight championship this week at the main event of UFC 302. Dagestani Bull and Diamond are both confident in their skills training and the work they have put into this fight camp. Both fighters are aware of each other and promise fans they will watch the best version of them this weekend.

Islam Makhachev predicted his championship fight: "We will start, and I will try to take him down. He will try to get me in a guillotine choke. I will defend the guillotine. I will give him a couple of punches. He will give his back. Then I will finish."

On the other hand, Dustin Poirier provided his prediction after listening to Makhachev's prediction and analyses of their fight. Poirier predicted a cold finish, "I'm going to knock Islam Makhachev unconscious, and the ref is going to pull me off of him."

All questions will be answered this weekend when both gladiators face off and get locked inside the UFC octagon. In the end, one will stand tall as the undisputed champion.

