Islam Makhachev Labels Paris Olympics 2024 as 'Dark Stain' Amid 'The Last Supper' Act

On Friday, the world spectated the ceremonial show of the Paris Olympics 2024; fans witnessed multiple performances, including one that is gaining a huge amount of backlash worldwide, a parody performance was enacted on the grand stage, the adaptation of a famous painting from the iconic artist who is immortal in the world with his art, Leonardo Da Vinci, “The Last Supper.”

People all around the world are now feeling outraged about the performance and feel like the whole parody of great art “The Last Supper” was a pure disrespect towards the Christian religion as the painting is about the Lord Jesus, where Jesus predicts one of Apostles will betray him in future.

Islam Makhachev slams Paris Olympic Games 2024

UFC Lightweight champion and pound-for-pound number one ranked UFC fighter Islam Makhachev has also shared his anger and disappointment towards the parody act at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Islam Makhachev shared a post with a side-by-side comparison of the ceremony from the Olympics 2014 Russia and the Paris Olympics 2024; Makhachev expressed his anger by quoting the tweet and said, “ Paris Games is a shame and dark stain on the Olympic movement. We should bring it back to Russia again to fix everything.”

Andrew Tate slams Paris Olympic Games 2024

It’s not just Islam Makhachev; many influential people worldwide feel the same about the Paris Olympic Games ceremony show. Some acts on the show were pure disrespect towards Christianity, and some have even quoted the performances as intentional and Satanic.

One of the influential people who is openly bashing the show is former kickboxing champion and social media influencer Andrew Tate.

Andrew Tate tweeted and asked people to boycott watching the Olympic Games, “I’m genuinely enraged by this Olympic opening. These evil scum have absolutely zero respect. They mock us so openly. When will people WAKE UP.”

