Islam Makhachev Mocks UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones Amid Pound-for-Pound No 1 Controversy; Details Inside

At the UFC 302 post-fight press conference, a statement by UFC CEO Dana White ignited a new controversy among fight fans. Now, it seems like fighters are even getting involved in back-and-forth.

During the post-fight presser, Dana White was asked about the pound-for-pound rankings and who would be his pick: Islam Makachev or Jon Jones? While Islam is currently the number one ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, Jones is UFC heavyweight champion who held the position before getting injured last year before his title defense at UFC 295.

Dana White controversially threw Islam Makhachev’s name away and expressed that no one can be the number one pound-for-pound fight champion as long as Jon Jones is actively competing in any sort of capacity in the UFC.

Dana White said, “For anybody to call Islam the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world when Jon Jones is still f***** fighting is nuts and shouldn’t be ranking in the pound-for-pound or doing any of the f**** rankings ever.”

White added, “Jon Jones has never lost a fight ever, he’s fought all the baddest dudes in the world, and then when you think about what the pound-for-pound rankings really mean, he moved up to heavyweight and destroyed one of the best guys in the world. As long as Jon Jones is still fighting, active, and in the rankings, nobody is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.”

Initially, Islam Makhachev wasn’t that bothered by Dana’s comment, but it seems that after UFC 302, the remarks by Dana White and Jon Jones himself have rubbed the UFC lightweight champion the wrong way.

Makhachev posted a picture of his recent most UFC stats from 2021 to now and Jon Jones's stats from 2021 to now.

According to the stats, since 2021, Makhachev has defeated some of the biggest names in the combat sports world, from Dustin Poirier, Alexander Volkanovski, Charles Oliveira, Bobby Green, Dan Hooker, and Thiago Moises. On the other hand, Jon Jones managed to defeat only Ciryl Gane since 2021.

Jon Jones Criticizes Islam Makhachev’s Performace Against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302

Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier went to an absolute war at the UFC 302 main event for the lightweight championship. The UFC octagon was turned into a legitimate battleground for a straight 25 minutes.

In the fifth round of the match, Islam Makhachev pulled out a brilliant old-school wrestling sweep. He managed to transition it into a perfect choke just after Poirier touched the ground and choked him to secure the win and retain his UFC undisputed lightweight strap.

After Dana White picked Jon Jones over Islam Makhachev, many fans weren’t happy, and they started calling out White and Jon Jones for the same reason.

Even Jones himself took shots at Islam Makhachev and even criticized his performance against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. He, in fact, took a dig at Islam’s performance in comparison to his last fight.

Jon Jones tweeted, “So let me get this straight, you go through an absolute dogfight and pull off a last-minute submission. And that's what makes you the best?"

It seems the back-and-forth war between these two elite fighters has just begun.

