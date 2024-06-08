Islam Makhachev Opens Up On Dustin Poirier Using Slang at UFC 302 Press Conference: DEETS

UFC 302 is cemented in the history book as one of the best UFC pay-per-views of this year so far for delivering a high-octane UFC championship battle. UFC Lightweight champion and number one ranked pound-for-pound fighter Islam Makhachev defended his undisputed strap against former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in the much-anticipated clash.

Recently, Makhachev reached his homeland after fighting the most challenging battle in recent times. He got a heartwarming welcome in his homeland, as fans and the media showered love on him.

Islam Makhachev gave an interview to Ushatayka YouTube Channel, where he was asked about his and Dustin Poirier's heated moment at a pre-fight UFC 302 press conference after Diamond called him using a slang ‘m***erf***er.’

Speaking about the presser, Islam Makhachev explained, “He wasn’t aggressive. He used American slang at the press conference. They don’t put any meaning into it. Poirier is a very respectful man. He came up to me after weigh-ins to explain that he didn’t mean anything bad. He approached me in the cage as well. He asked my manager to try to explain to me that the word does not have a bad meaning.”

Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev resolved their beef before the fight, and even after the fight, both of them showcased immense respect for each other, labeling each other legends of the sport.

Islam Makhachev retained his championship fight at UFC 302 pay-per-view after choking Dustin Poirier in round five with a stunning d'arce choke.

Islam Makhachev picks Conor McGregor over Islam Makhachev

While speaking to the Ushatayka YouTube Channel, Islam Makhachev was asked whom he would like to fight in the lightweight division - the number one lightweight contender, Arman Tsarukyan, in a rematch or Conor McGregor?

Makhachev picked a money fight with former two-divisional champion Conor McGregor instead of going against Arman Tsarukyan.

Islam Makhachev said, “To be honest, the McGregor fight looks more interesting in terms of media and in all respects. But I don’t think he’ll even show up for his next fight.”

It's obvious to fight fans that Makhachev will now defend his championship against number one contender, Arman Tsarukyan. Fans wonder when Makhachev will return to the UFC octagon to defend his championship for the fourth time.

Islam Makhachev's next opponent Arman Tsarukyan, when he and Islam fought for the championship strap, had told Ariel Helwani something that will surely excite fans.

Arman said the UFC aims to book his match against Islam Makhachev at UFC Abu Dhabi 2024 this year. Still, if Khamzat manages to defeat Robert Whittaker, he will main-event UFC Abu Dhabi and Islam Makhachev, and he could main-event Madison Square Garden in November.

Arman Tsarukyan criticized Makhachev’s UFC 302 performance against Dustin Poirier. He boldly claimed he could easily out-wrestle this version of Islam Makhachev, and the fight for gold would be easy for him.

All questions will be answered when Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan square off against each other. Can Tsarukyan back his claims and avenge his past loss against the Russian Champion by defeating and capturing the UFC champion, or will Makhachev sweep the whole lightweight division and move on to the next challenge?

